- T.A. NELSON AND his span of horses had a narrow escape from death Wednesday when they fell through the ice of the Boardman Lake. They were on their way to scrape the ice for the icemen. The water depth was twelve feet and the prompt arrival of help saved the man and his team with only a bad soaking. The ice was six to eight inches thick and should have held the wagon and team, but an air bubble must have been under it causing the breakthrough.
- T.J. FORLUNG, electrician and engineer for plumbing and heating, is here from Washington D.C. for the purpose of making an inspection and to complete certain plans showing the necessary changes to incorporate in the building and addition to the current post office. Expenditure for the venture will probably be $50,000. September 1 is the target date for completion.
- THE FIERCEST storm in years is raging through the northern states. Business is at a standstill and great suffering is being experienced by the poor. No boats have been able to run along the western Michigan shoreline. Ludington has experienced twelve days of shut down due to the storm dropping three feet of snow. The storm also caused the coldest weather seen in Michigan in years.
- THE ONE hundred and first governor of New Mexico, and the first to be elected by the people, was inaugurated today when William C. McDonald took over the office. Thousands of visitors witnessed the ceremony. A great celebration is being held.
- HEAVY SNOW works hardships on those delivering the rural mail. Some carriers worked eight, ten and twelve hours to deliver the mail and cover only half their route. Contrary to popular belief, he is paid for only the area he covers, so it is to his benefit to suffer through the weather if at all possible.
- THE PRESENT cold wave brought on a boom in divorce business. Three cases were filed with desertion and cruelty being the complaint in all three.
News From 110 Years Ago: 01/15/2022
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- South Boardman medical office closes after DEA search warrant
- TCAPS trustees debate Moon Mohr’s social media
- Older people in Leelanau, GTC first to vaccinate, first to lose protection
- Star power: Deneweth tournament keeps growing
- Creative Kingsley: Four women-owned businesses operate in 2,000 square feet
- Pediatricians warn about road ahead for students, community
- COVID-19 drives restaurants closures at beginning of the year
- TCAPS reinstates mask mandate, keeps secondary students virtual through Friday
- Vaccine Mandate Challenges Leave Employers Waiting for Judicial Shoe to Drop
- Drop in Munson COVID-19 hospitalizations due to deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.