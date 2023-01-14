- E.C. LEWIS BELIEVES in the prosperity of Traverse City and has invested heavily in real estate having purchased the lots on the northeast corner of West Seventh and Wadsworth Streets. He has built a beautiful eight room home with all the modern conveniences. He also owns two houses to the north of this one and had them moved so that they will all face Wadsworth. These will be remodeled with up to date lighting and heating.
- ANOTHER FINE residence was built this year by C.J. Ebner of 433 Webster Street. This ten room home boasts the latest architectural workmanship and innovative steam heating.
- WORD WAS received yesterday of the accidental drowning of A. Wolcott of Interlochen while fishing. Mr. Wolcott, age 65, had a fish shanty on Cedar Hedge Lake. Henry Beaton, went to the shanty to see his friend and found his body in the water. It is assumed that Wolcott was overcome by the heat from the fire he had in the shanty and fell head first into the fishing hole and could not recover himself.
- FROM SAN Bernardino to Los Angeles every acre of oranges and lemons has been frozen. Only a fifth of the crop can be salvaged. If these figures are true, the total loss of 150,000 acres of fruit will be about $40,000,000. The cold snap is still unbroken.
- THE CITY of Traverse City, a steamship which for the past few years plied the waters of Lake Michigan, is for sale. The boat was chartered by Chicago gamblers several years ago where reports were sent from the Chicago race tracks and a thriving gambling enterprise was carried on for some time.
- YOUR KIND attention is called to the display of pure gum Hot Water Bottles and Fountain Syringes now in our window. Come in and examine them and note the prices which are surprisingly low for such goods. May be seen and purchased at City Drug Store.
