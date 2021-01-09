- MONDAY, A snow plow pushed by three engines went through on the G.R. & I. railroad. The engines were almost completely covered with snow and these, along with the smoke and steam running from the stacks, the bright red snow plow in front with a regular spray of snow shooting thirty feet to either side, formed one of the prettiest sites we have ever seen in the north around Kalkaska.
- RAW FURS are wanted by a well established firm in Detroit. Ship all your furs to Traugott Schmidt and Sons. We have excellent references and have been in business since 1853 with capital and surplus of $400,000.00.
- A new hose basket has been added to one of the fire sleighs at the fire department. This basket is to take care of the chemical nozzle which will not have to be removed when the hose and ladders are taken on the sleigh. Besides being a handy device, it will prolong the life of the chemical apparatus which is liable to be damaged by handling.
- FOR SALE CHEAP or exchange for Traverse City property or land, a fine bowling alley, three alleys complete. G. Loie Silver.
- DANGEROUS PRACTICE
Boards Left Off Bridge Railing Might Cause Trouble.
For the past few days the teams of the city have been dumping the surplus snow off the main street into Boardman river, the process taking place on the South Union street bridge, and while going for another load these boards are left off thereby endangering the lives of small children who might be passing that way on the west side of the bridge and with the temperature the way it is today making all the walks slippery, it is dangerous to say the least, not only for the children but grown up people as well.
- Last Thursday morning, the thermometer stood 24 degrees below zero at Lake Ann, 25 at Allyn, 22 at Woodcocks Lake.
- Last week M.C. Cate, who was 82 years old in August, went on the roof of the barn to the peak to show his grandsons how to shovel off the snow. Pretty plucky for so young a man.
- The Grand Traverse Bay has gone down many inches since cold weather has set in, some of the dropping off being due of course to the weather, but it is longer than ever at the present time.
- NORTHPORT STILL BLOCKADED
Trains On Other Lines Running On Schedule.
Northport and Suttons Bay have been treated during the past week with a fine interurban service because of the snow blockade which kept Conductor Phil Griffin from bringing his train into this city from those towns. The section gang that spent a couple of days shovelling out the Lake City branch near Cadillac passed through the city yesterday and will start digging their way to Suttons Bay as soon as possible. All other trains on all lines are running on time as usual.
There are no jury cases on the January Calendar of the circuit court for Benzie County. The people in that baliwick wither having gone into winter quarters early or else become extremely law abiding.
