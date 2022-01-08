- E.O. LADD of Old Mission, was in the city Saturday to attend the meeting of the Grand Traverse Grange and made a good suggestion. He pointed out that the region is known for its cherries and apples with a reputation that extends over several states. He feels if Holstein cattle were the standard cattle popularized throughout the region that this would help the dairy farmer as much as apples and cherries helped the fruit farmer. Holstein milk is more nutritious and tastes better than milk from other cows and should help advertise the region.
- VICTOR PETERTYL is extending and enlarging his business with new lines and for this reason, will no longer sell buggies, wagons or sleighs. If you want bargains on any of these items, now is the time to take advantage of this clearance sale.
- ABOUT TEN o’clock Tuesday evening, a fire broke out at the Victor Petertyl factory on State Street. A fire started in the pipes of the blower that is used to carry sawdust and shavings from the machines used in the shop. The Fire Department used chemicals to put out the fire and the damage was minimal.
- STEINBERG BROS. is having a huge sale on winter sundries. Fur driving coats for only $16. Cloth suits for only $12. Overcoats for only $14. These prices will save you enough to buy your new spring outfit!
- AFTER THREE days of below zero weather, the frigid wave throughout the west and northwest was broken today and the thermometer rose 15 to 20 degrees in some places. Railroads were able to resume their broken schedules. The Northwest received their first railroad cars in several days.
- THE WHOLESALE fruit store of M. Giuffre & Co. located on State Street, was practically destroyed by fire early this morning. The large stock of fruit carried by the firm was totally destroyed. When discovered at 5 a.m. by early risers in the neighborhood, the entire building was enveloped in flames. The firemen were notified and had to fight for their lives to keep the fire from spreading. Their work was badly handicapped by the intense cold of 12 degrees below zero. This is a low temperature to keep the hoses in good working order, and several times the water line froze. It is not yet known how the fire started.
News From 110 Years Ago: 01/08/2022
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
