- THE TAX rolls are now in the hands of I.M. Winnie, City Treasurer for collection of state and county taxes, delinquent school and city tax, and all special assessments for the year 1912. The regular fee of one percent will be charged for taxes paid before January 9. The fee will be four per cent for those paid after January 9.
- I STILL have 800 loads of sand to give away. Inquire at the Canning Factory.
- BLOOD HOUNDS and men on horse back are scouring the Cadillac area for Ramay Cour, age 24, and Ward Louch, age 19, who sawed their way out of jail. They are accused of stealing $800 worth of furs.
- MRS. A.B. CLEMENT, 436 Webster Street, found a pearl in some oysters last night that were purchased from E.C. Lewis. The gem is about the size of a navy bean and would have been a fine gem had it been found before the oysters were cooked.
- THE LOVE of possessing a rendezvous all of their own has again brought some young boys trouble. Five boys, none of whom are over fifteen, secured an old boat house on the west shore of the Bay for their meeting place. The cold weather necessitated the means of heating and the boys found an old stove. The stove was located in an old box car and belonged to a potato buyer. The theft was reported, and when Officer Gotlieb saw smoke coming out of the boat house, made the boys carry the stove back to where they found it. They were given a suspended sentence by Judge Walker.
- CHARLES KNOWLES, Garritt Mandeville and George Burke were brought to the city today by Sheriff G. Allen Smith, charged with being implicated in the robbery of Josephson Brothers store last evening in Grawn. Entrance was made by smashing a large window at the rear of the store. The three men live together at the Burke Farm near Grawn and were tracked from the store to their home. Furs, underwear, shoes, cigars and sweaters were found buried under hay in the barn. The property was identified as that which was taken from the store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.