- AN ILLUSTRATION of the far reaching effects of advertising of western Michigan by the development bureau came to the attention of Secretary John I. Gibson recently when he was visiting another city. He was told that western Michigan is the coming fruit center of the country. “It is time that people here realize that we live in one of the most desirous localities in the country”, stated Gibson.
- THE WESTERN Development Bureau has decided to send out 23,000 of the booklets “Western Michigan” to all parts of the country as requests for information keep coming in. Ten thousand more booklets will go out in the spring. There is a great deal of interest in the onion lands in the valley of the Boardman River, along with fruit lands.
- CRUSE AND Stacey’s General Store in Honor was entered last night through a basement window and the cash register robbed of its contents totalling $2.50. There is no clue as to who committed the crime.
- CHASE S. OSBORN of Sault Saint Marie became Governor of the State of Michigan shortly after noon yesterday. The Ceremony was without anything elaborate save for the booming of a cannon to honor the occasion.
- BIRD LOVERS have been much interested over the past week over the arrival of the Evening Grosbeak, a somewhat rare winter visitor in Traverse City. During the severe season the birds arrive from further north and are a pretty site among the leafless trees. The birds feed chiefly on the seeds of pine, spruces and cottonwood poplars. In the spring they have a short song, very melodious, and somewhat resembling that of a robin.
- THE COLLECTION of taxes in the townships is unusually slow this year. The returns show the rate at only 50% of the total tax levy. This is at least 20% lower than in former years and shows that money is not as free as it had been in years before.
News from 110 years ago: 01/02/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
