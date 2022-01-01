- JOHN ROCHABACHER, 514 Monroe Street, suffered terrible burns while at a home thawing out pipes in the residence of Fred Barney of Eighth Street last Thursday. Mr. Rochabacher is employed by Hannah & Lay Mercantile and the accident occurred when a gasoline torch he was using exploded. The flames enveloped his face and right arm causing serious wounds. He is married with a family of three children.
- NORTHERN ILLINOIS and southern Wisconsin were jarred today by an earthquake. The tremors were distinctly felt here and in other surrounding towns. Doors were slammed shut, and china came tumbling out of cupboards. The Aurora Beacon newspaper building was shifted from its base.
- THIS MORNING, Sheriff Frank L. Shutter received a phone call from West Branch that a man named Joseph Thompson, about sixty years old, has become ill and died there. The caller said that Thompson told him he owned a sixty acre farm in this area where a German family was residing. Sheriff Shutter has made several inquiries and consulted many directories, but has had no luck so far finding any information regarding the gentleman or his property.
- IT SHALL be unlawful for any person to make use of a ferret or a guinea pig for the purpose of hunting or killing rabbits. This is a new State provision passed by the last legislature.
- THE LOCAL Post Office did heavy Christmas business. The handling of the mail by the post office force here would be impossible to excel. All the packages that were received broken or poorly wrapped, or missing an address, were delivered with the exception of one. The only identifying label on this package is a tag saying, “Merry Christmas from Maude and Carrie.” The parcel is still at the Post Office awaiting its owner.
- YOU CORN men, get your corn ready for the big corn show to be held at the Courthouse in connection with the Farmers Institute to be held January 30 and 31. Prizes will be awarded for the best corn display.
News From 110 Years Ago: 01/01/2022
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
