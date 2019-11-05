FRANKFORT — One newcomer, one former council member and one incumbent will fill three open seats on the Frankfort City Council, while one incumbent has lost his seat.
MaryAnn Norton Short was the top vote-getter with 276 votes. Incumbent Daniel J. Walenta and JoAnn M. Holwerda will each take a seat after tying with 183 votes each.
Bob McNabb, 73, who has been on the council for two years, lost his seat after garnering 171 votes.
Short, 55, and Holwerda, 77, will fill the four-year seats and Walenta the two-year.
According to the city charter, the two candidates receiving the most votes are to serve four-year terms, with the person receiving the third highest votes serving a two-year term.
The charter also limits council members to serving eight years, though after one year off they can run again.
Walenta, 87, has been a council member for about 20 years on and off, but has served six years in his most recent stint. Because he will be term-limited in two years, Holwerda will serve the second four-year term, she said.
Short, 55, a retired teacher, did not return a call to the Record-Eagle by publication time.
Holwerda, 77, served on the council for 15 years and left because she was term-limited. She ran again after taking two years off and said she is excited about being back.
“I’m looking forward to getting back in and working with the finances and those kinds of things to get the city going in a good direction,” Holwerda said.
Walenta said he was glad to be elected for another term to serve the people of Frankfort.
“I enjoy the challenge,” Walenta said.
