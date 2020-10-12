SUTTONS BAY — Sitting down for a cup of coffee and listening to people could go a long way to heal the political divide in the country.
So say the two candidates for Leelanau County’s District 7 seat, incumbent Melinda C. Lautner and newcomer Julie A. Morris.
“We need to take a step back and realize that everyone is allowed their opinion,” said Lautner, a farmer who also runs two seasonal farm markets. “It doesn’t mean they’re right or wrong, just that they’re entitled to it. I’ve never had a problem sitting down and having a cup of coffee with anyone, anytime. That goes a long way.”
Morris, a retired Montessori teacher, has lived in Leelanau since 2016. She ran against Lautner in 2018.
“We need to listen to one another and really understand where people are coming from and together find a workable solution that’s OK for both parties,” Morris said.
Lautner, along with fellow Republican Will Bunek, recently came under fire for comments on the abortion rate for Black women as the board attempted to pass a resolution condemning racism in the county.
The resolution came after a county road commissioner used a racial slur just before the start of a public meeting, starting a national outcry. That commissioner has since resigned.
Lautner later apologized for her comments.
Morris believes the top three issues in the county are broadband internet, affordable workforce housing and clean water.
Reliable high-speed internet is especially needed in today’s world for things like teledoc, 911, and staying connected with family, as well as for work and school.
“Access is not available everywhere in Leelanau County,” Morris said.
She is also in favor of a county-wide point-of-sale septic ordinance, something that has been debated by the county board several times. Morris said she got involved with FLOW (For Love of Water) and other organizations that advocate for clean water. She has also attended several septic conferences to learn about the issue.
In spite of the overwhelming science presented at the most recent confere- nce, the Republican-led board turned the ordina- nce down.
“Nothing happened because they don’t listen to experts,” Morris said. “I was astounded.”
Lautner says keeping Leelanau a safe place to work, live and play is her top priority. That includes being affordable, as well as “recreationally pristine,” she said.
“I want to make sure that we have a county that is as beautiful as it is so people want to come and visit,” she said, by taking care of parks, the water and farms. “If we can keep our farms in business it will take care of everything else.”
Other priorities are protecting the tax base without overburdening taxpayers, and keeping Leelanau financially stable to take care of mandatory services and provide any other services that it should, she said.
If elected, Morris said she’ll represent everyone in Kasson and Solon townships and will work to forge compromises with disparate groups.
“I just don’t think that’s happening right now,” she said. “I’m running because I firmly believe that I can represent the people of Leelanau County better than my opponent.”
Lautner said she’s running for another two years because she enjoys the work she does as a commissioner.
“I truly, truly love the work we do,” she said. “I truly love representing all the citizens in both Kasson and Solon Township. I feel like I do a good job in taking care of what commissioners are supposed to be taking care of.”
