GRAYLING — A new municipal water system is on the way for Grayling Township residents impacted by PFAS contamination from military base Camp Grayling, or at least for some of them.
Military funding for the clean water source is already approved for this fiscal year, so officials said now comes a fast dash for a valid contract to design and build the new system before the end of September. The project is estimated to cost between $5 million and $9 million.
Officials said the plan for Grayling is the first time the military approved emergency dollars for PFAS contamination at any National Guard site nationwide, what’s called a time-critical removal action in military jargon.
PFAS is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, chemicals commonly included for decades in a type of firefighting foam used at Camp Grayling and both airports and military installations across the country. The stuff percolated into the groundwater through the years and eventually tainted water wells for hundreds around Grayling.
“While bottled water and filters are a temporary solution, we recognize something more durable needs to happen as we go through the process,” said Lt. Col. James Crowley of the National Guard Bureau.
“Money for these types of solutions expire at a certain point,” he said.
The military currently plans to provide safe drinking water to local homes where PFAS concentrations in well water meet or exceed 70 parts per trillion, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime exposure advisory level.
That amounts to 17 homes near the airfield and two near Lake Margrethe. It leaves out hundreds of homes where water tested positive for some level of PFAS contamination and residents are encouraged to use bottled or filtered water.
That’s not OK with one resident who spoke out at Thursday’s meeting.
“So you’re fixing it for a few,” said Dennis Wallace, a Grayling resident who lives south of Camp Grayling’s airfield.
Wallace said his water well tested positive for PFAS at 40 ppt, below the current threshold for the military’s no-cost-to-residents remedy but high enough for the local health department to give him a kitchen sink filter and replacement cartridges.
“Are we supposed to stay on filters forever?” he asked.
National Guard officials have repeatedly promised that when Michigan establishes enforceable drinking water levels for PFAS — as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered — the military will then cover the cost of municipal water connections for Grayling area homes where water wells tested positive for PFAS beyond those new state standards.
Michigan’s Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, formerly Environmental Quality, is in the midst of the rule-making process for state standards for PFAS in drinking water.
Steve Sliver, executive director of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, said at Thursday’s event that draft state rules are expected by Oct. 1 followed by a public comment period and hearings across Michigan. Finalized standards are scheduled for April next year.
An indication of where state standards may end up came in June when a state science advisory work group recommended health-based values for seven types of PFAS chemicals in drinking water. Those values included 8 ppt for PFOA and 16 ppt for PFOS, the two most common in the family of PFAS chemicals, nearly three times less than the EPA’s lifetime exposure advisory level.
Col. Edward Hallenbeck, Camp Grayling’s garrison commander, said a request for proposals for the planned new municipal water system went out July 31 and bids are due this month. Construction is planned for summer and fall next year.
Lacey Stephan, Grayling Township supervisor, said he absolutely expects hundreds more homes to be folded into the military’s plan to build a new public water system when state environmental officials adopt new standards.
“I think that it’s the perfect solution for the longevity of the impacts of this PFAS contamination,” Stephan said.
He said the longer-term goal is to clean up the soil and groundwater contaminated with the toxic PFAS chemicals.
Meanwhile, officials will continue this autumn to investigate the dimensions of the contamination plume in the area’s groundwater, said Christiaan Bon, EGLE’s project manager for the contamination site.
Other questions area residents asked during Thursday’s public update session included inquiries about how to handle, or not handle, lakeshore foam that contains PFAS on Lake Margrethe, as well as how to get a private water well tested that hasn’t yet been.
More information about the Grayling area PFAS contamination can be found at www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse online under the link for “Michigan PFAS sites.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.