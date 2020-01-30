TRAVERSE CITY — It’s been years in the making, but the Col. Demas T. Craw Veterans Affairs Clinic’s doors are almost open.
Veterans Affairs administrators and local veterans will gather at the new clinic south of Traverse City on Thursday, event documents show. They’ll dedicate it and name it after a decorated veteran of both World Wars who lived in Long Lake Township.
“It’s just gorgeous, I can tell you that,” Grand Traverse Area Veterans Coalition President John Lefler said.
He’s glad to see medical services available for area veterans brought back under one roof, he said. Those include primary care, mental health, physical therapy and women’s health, according to information from the V.A.
Grand Traverse County Veterans Affairs Director Michael Roof said he hopes it means patients will get appointments from one service to another more quickly. He would’ve rather seen a veterans “super clinic,” where patients could get an X-ray or other imaging. But the expansion of the MISSION Act to let veterans use their benefits at other places — Munson Medical Center, for example — will help fill that gap.
Previously, veterans had to go to Saginaw to use their veterans benefits to get imaging done, Roof said. He’s not holding his breath that those services will come to a Traverse City V.A. clinic any time soon. Those decisions are based on numbers, and Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties’ veteran population is shrinking even as a new generation who served in Iraq and Afghanistan comes home.
“It would be awesome to see something larger, but now that they’ve spent money and expanded this, who knows,” he said.
Carrie Seward, a V.A. public affairs officer in Saginaw, wasn’t reachable by phone Wednesday afternoon but said by email the new clinic will offer the same services currently available in Traverse City, now in a 22,500-square-foot building. The V.A. has a 20-year lease on the new location at 701 U.S. Highway 31 and KF Commercial Properties got the contract to build it.
Treatment starts at the new clinic on Tuesday, according to information from Seward.
Its namesake is a story unto himself. Craw flew for the U.S. Army Air Corps and died in 1942, as previously reported. He was in Morocco on Nov. 8 of that year with Major Pierpont M. Hamilton, a descendant of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, when Craw was hit by machine gun fire on the way to French headquarters.
The U.S. Department of War, as the Department of Defense was called then, recognized Craw with a Medal of Honor, a Purple Heart and victory medals for both World Wars, as previously reported.
Craw’s story faded into obscurity until Veterans Coalition members, former county Commissioner Dan Lathrop and others caught wind and gathered signatures to name the clinic after Craw. They succeeded, and former President Barack Obama signed the name change into law. They also successfully advocated for honoring Craw with a plaque at Cherry Capital Airport.
Lefler, himself a Vietnam veteran, said he wants anyone who served in the U.S. military to know they’ve earned their benefits. He frequently runs into people who don’t know this.
Roof agreed, and said any veteran in doubt about their benefits should give him a call at 995-6070 to find out.
“That’s what we’re here for,” he said.
