TRAVERSE CITY — Three newcomers, one incumbent and a mayor with experience both as city commissioner and city manager are set to join Traverse City’s commission.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette will swear in incoming Mayor Richard Lewis and commissioners Mi Stanley, Mitchell Treadwell and Mark Wilson to the city commission on Monday, the agenda shows. Commissioner Tim Werner will also rejoin the board for another term after he, Stanley and Wilson ran unopposed, as did Lewis.
Lewis, Stanley, Treadwell and Werner each expect infrastructure issues to be among their first priorities for the new term now that a majority of the board has turned over. The city’s sewer system is sure to be high on the list.
“If we want to have sustainable growth or even to just sustain what we have already, we have to pay some attention to the things that are under the ground the way that we’ve been focused on what we’re building above-ground,” Stanley said.
Stanley is a Slabtown resident and has seen how 100-year rain storms happening several times within a few years, plus surging Lake Michigan water levels has caused sewer backups in her neighborhood, she said. She pointed to past discussions of relining a sewer main along Bay Street to stop groundwater from entering through cracks and faulty joints, and said she’s heard of issues elsewhere as well.
Lake Michigan water levels have fallen since reaching record highs but there’s no way of knowing how quickly they could rise again, Werner said. It’s just one reminder of an ongoing climate crisis — one that scientists say will bring heavier and more frequent precipitation.
That crisis, along with the city’s housing crisis, are two overarching issues the next city commission must keep in mind, Werner said.
He sees how the two can intersect — redeveloping city parking lots into housing creates what he dubbed “livable density,” which helps people shrink their carbon footprints, for example.
Stanley said she ran for city commission after a number of people asked her to once it was clear the commission would have the openings.
“I’m excited about the commission that I’ll be serving with, I think this is a really strong, really committed group of people,” she said.
Other topics are on her list, including finalizing the city’s nonmedical marijuana business regulations and keeping the Traverse City Senior Center at its current location on the bay, Stanley said. She was encouraged to see Grand Traverse County, which runs programming there through its Senior Center Network, bring up the topic again, and supported city Manager Marty Colburn’s request to form an ad hoc committee with a focus on it.
Treadwell previously said he also wants to keep focusing on the city’s housing crisis — he also serves on the Traverse City Housing Commission.
A long-gestating riparian buffer ordinance that would require protective strips between development and shorelines is also on his list, although he expects it’ll be a bit before the planning commission is ready to send it to the city commission.
None of the issues the next commission will face is an “earth-shattering” new one, Werner said.
There’s just more, and the positive momentum he believes the last commission started is why he sought another term.
“Not that it couldn’t have happened without (me) but I really have an interest in helping maintain some of that momentum that we have,” he said.
Lewis, who served as city manager for 17 years and on the commission from 2015 through most of 2019, said he decided that he had more to offer after two years away from Traverse City government.
“We’ll see if that is correct,” he said. “I just, I like this community and I have the time on my hands to do it.”
He’s been making a list of what other commissioners, candidates and city residents told him they thought were important issues ahead of the election.
That list, which he declined to share prior to giving it to commissioners, isn’t all-inclusive but should serve as a starting point for discussions on where the city is headed for the next few years.
Even with the turnover, Lewis isn’t anticipating any continuity issues and expects the new commission will quickly form a good working relationship.
“Yeah, it’ll take a little bit of time to get the feel for where we go and where we want to head, but my feel for meeting with all of them, we all want what is best for the city and we’re all going to have different ideas and different thoughts of it,” he said, adding city staff will help them figure that out over the next few meetings.
Messages for Wilson weren’t returned by Thursday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.