BELLAIRE — A new nature preserve near Torch lake is open for hiking visitors.
The 95-acre Torch Lake Nature Preserve on Robinson Road is contiguous to an existing property protected in 2016 with a conservation easement, the 430-acre Torch Ridge area. The 550-acre stretch of forever protected land is considered important for both wildlife habitat and water quality.
The nature preserve is home to a heavily forested, hilly topography that naturally filters rainwater runoff and recharges groundwater, before it spills into nearby Torch Lake.
Officials with the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy said the new preserve will be ideal for both scenic summer hiking and winter snowshoeing, though cycling will be prohibited and cross-country skiing considered difficult because of the terrain.
The nature preserve property was donated to the conservancy this year by the family of Terry Malone, who purchased the land several years ago.
"This project is a win for a lot of reasons, from recreation and scenic views to water quality and wildlife habitat," said Glen Chown, the nonprofit's executive director.
About 1.5 miles of trails at the new preserve are still a work in progress. Both temporary signs at the preserve and a parking area will be upgraded in coming months, officials said.
“This is going to be an incredible resource for those who live near or visit the east side of Torch Lake," said Anthony Rupard, the conservancy's fund development director.
The new Torch Lake Nature Preserve can be found on Robinson Road, about a half-mile east of Torch Lake Drive.
More information can be found at www.gtrlc.org online.
