TRAVERSE CITY — There’s a new scoring rubric on the way to guide officials who grant nonmedical marijuana retail licenses in Traverse City.
City commissioners will hear about progress on a replacement rubric Tuesday, a week after 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power ruled the scoring method commissioners previously adopted didn’t comply with the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.
That’s because several of the scoring items included standards that seemed to have little or nothing to do with choosing applicants best suited to comply with that law, Power said. He echoed comments he made in November 2020 when he placed an injunction on issuing licenses for nonmedical marijuana businesses.
Commissioners tasked an ad hoc committee with revisiting the rubric and more after Power placed the injunction. Ad hoc Chairman Brian McGillivary in a memo to commissioners said the problematic items have been removed.
The subcommittee hopes to have an ordinance ready for consideration by October, McGillivary wrote. Its members want feedback from city commissioners on whether they support the direction the ad hoc is taking.
That includes possibly establishing 10 zoning overlay districts where nonmedical marijuana retailers could locate, according to a memo from city Planner Shawn Winter. The overlay includes all but two commercial districts and all three development districts, plus hotel resort and industrial. They wouldn’t include any properties so zoned that fall within 1,000 feet of a school parcel, are publicly owned or not developable as a marijuana retailer.
Ten overlay districts don’t mean there will be 10 nonmedical marijuana retailers, Winter wrote in a memo — Power on Aug. 31 also ruled the city’s limit of four is legal, rejecting arguments from a handful of would-be applicants that it violates state law.
The city also wants public input on the ad hoc’s work so far, with an online survey launching Friday and available through Sept. 12. An open house at City Opera House is set for Sept. 8 at 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Commissioners will also consider whether to pay Traverse Connect $50,000 for an economic development services partnership for 2022, the agenda shows. City leaders passed on a similar contract in 2019, while the Downtown Development Authority inked a deal with the organization in 2020 and renewed it in 2021.
A three-year contract extension for DDA CEO Jean Derenzy is also on the agenda, one that would bump her salary from $90,100 to $104,000.
They’ll also consider two liquor licenses, one a new Redevelopment license for Millie & Pepper and another a transfer of a Class C license from Underground Sushi Factory, LLC, formerly Little G’s Fusion Cuisine, to Green House Café, documents show.
