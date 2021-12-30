TRAVERSE CITY — New maps for Michigan’s House of Representatives districts place Traverse City with Leelanau and parts of Benzie County — a consolidation that plants two incumbents in the same district.
That doesn’t thrill state Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City, who has no interest in challenging state Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann.
“I will tell you that I’m not interested in running against Jack O’Malley,” he said. “He’s a good friend, we sit next to each other on the House floor and he’s kind of a mentor to me, so that would not be my ideal situation.”
O’Malley said he was disappointed to see how the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission split up the districts.
Whether the maps the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission approved Tuesday will be the final word remains to be seen, Roth said — O’Malley echoed this, noting what the two representatives do depends on the fate of the maps.
Democrats in Detroit, incensed at the new maps’ elimination of majority-minority Congressional districts, promised a legal challenge. And the Michigan GOP through a spokesperson said it’s considering options to “defend the voices silenced” by the commission.
O’Malley acknowledged the past process had its flaws — a federal judge at one point ordered the state to throw out its maps, and emails revealed a Republican staffer gloating about packing districts with “Dem garbage,” Bridge Magazine reporting showed.
But given the new maps’ broken-up counties, the new process leaves something to be desired, O’Malley said.
But Roth also noted that each version of the state House of Representatives maps had more or less the same boundaries, placing Traverse City and Leelanau County all in the same district.
He’ll consider what to do next, including moving to a newly created district that contains parts of Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee and Wexford counties. It wouldn’t be a big move.
“I’ll have to make sure my wife’s OK with that first, but if I were to move a half-mile south, I’d be in that new district,” he said, adding he lives on West Long Lake Road and the new district’s boundary is at the corner of South and West Long Lake roads.
Should Roth move, he would live in an area he already represents, yet be the only incumbent to live in the new district, he said. He would have to spend time getting to know the locales of his new district, should he make the move. But Roth won’t be going anywhere any time soon.
“I can guarantee I’m not going to bail on my district now,” he said, noting the change doesn’t matter for him until the end of 2022.
The new boundaries for the state House made sense to Grand Traverse Democratic Party Chair Chris Cracchiolo. The redistricting commission had to consider “communities of interest,” starting with defining what that means.
Lakeshore communities like Traverse City probably have more in common with places like Leland and Suttons Bay, Cracchiolo argued. And Fife Lake and Kingsley, plus other locales south of Traverse City, tend to be more like rural spots to their immediate south.
As to partisan fairness, Cracchiolo said he thinks the new boundaries bring the 103rd District — as the one containing Traverse City, its surrounds, part of Benzie County and all of Leelanau County will be called — closer to a 50-50 split between Democratic and Republican voters.
Roth pointed to his election result of 51 percent to 47 percent in arguing the district was already pretty close. He doubted the new boundaries would make much of a difference in making elections more or less competitive, he said.
The new districts could pose a challenge to voters trying to figure out which district they live in, Roth said. For one example, Bellaire residents will have a different representative than people just down the road in Mancelona.
“It’ll put more effort on constituents to figure out who will represent them,” he said.
But Roth wasn’t criticizing the redistricting commission, he said. It’s what voters asked for when they approved amending the state Constitution to create it in 2018.
Cracchiolo was satisfied overall with the redistricting commission’s first shot at the job.
“In general, I think the commission did a good job based on the tenets that they were given,” he said.
Leelanau County joins Grand Traverse County and four others, plus parts of two eastern Upper Peninsula counties, in the state Senate District 37, currently served by Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, who is term-limited from running again.
Redistricting commissioners also adopted a Congressional district map that leaves much the northwest corner of the Lower Peninsula in the state’s First District, as it was previously — currently represented by Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet. It moves most of Wexford and all of Manistee counties to the Second District.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
