TRAVERSE CITY — Building a new senior center to replace the cramped, outdated one in Traverse City could cost an estimated $5,584,000, according to estimates from Environment Architects.
Soon, it’ll be up to Grand Traverse County commissioners to decide whether to ask county taxpayers to pay to build it through a “one-and-done,” year-long levy. They’ll also consider whether to double an existing senior services millage for 10 years to pay for the new building’s operations and maintenance.
Robert Steadman, president of nonprofit group Senior Center Friends, told Traverse City commissioners Monday the organization proposes going those routes — and there’s no Plan B if voters were to pass one millage and not the other. It’s possible the friends group could try to raise the funds to run the senior center once it’s built, but hardly optimal.
“We don’t want to because fundraising for $1 million or so ... takes a while and it’s just that much more time,” he said. “And time, frankly for many of us, is something we don’t have, at least not in large amounts.”
Steadman told city commissioners a one-year, 1-mill tax could pay for the new facility without needing to borrow and potentially pay millions extra in interest. Plus, it could make a building that’s been sought for more than 20 years a reality in fairly short order.
Grand Traverse County voters could decide in August, Steadman said.
City Manager Marty Colburn said it’s up to county commissioners to put the question on the ballot, but first city leaders will review the ballot proposals and, if they approve, send their recommendation to the county board.
Project architect Ray Kendra said the new building would have 15,500 square feet of floor space, and city Commissioner Brian McGillivary agreed the larger structure probably will have higher operational costs. McGillivary also backed the idea of adding more programming there, but he wants to see specifics for why increasing the senior services millage from 0.1 mill to 0.2 is necessary.
“I’m going to be supportive of both of these requests, but without actual dollar amounts I’d be a little bit concerned with saying, let’s just double the millage without justification,” he said.
Senior Center Friends’ draft ballot language for the one-year, 1-mill levy could also create issues if the levy raises more money than is needed, McGillivary said — Steadman said most building project costs exceed their estimates, and the friends group wants suggestions on the wording.
Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network would continue operating the center, with Traverse City to own the building as it does the current one, Colburn said.
City leaders posed a few more questions at their study session, including how trees that would have to be removed would be replaced, how to reconfigure a sidewalk running along East Front Street and plans to improve accessibility to the beach.
Commissioners Ashlea Walter and Christie Minervini asked why the county would be seeking a millage for a city-owned building. Colburn responded the building is a regional hub, and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said it’s up to the county board to seek county-wide millages.
Mayor Jim Carruthers thanked everyone who’s pushed for and raised funds to build a new senior center and invited anyone who hasn’t seen the current “funky old building” at Barlow and Front streets to do so. It’s simply too small, especially in light of the area’s aging population, he said.
“It’s Traverse City, we’re ‘Top 10’ for everything, I think we want to have the top-rated senior center in the area as well,” he said.
Lori Wells, Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network manager, said even a more modest aim would do.
“’Top 50’ would be great, it doesn’t have to be ‘Top 10,’” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.