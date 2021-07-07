TRAVERSE CITY — A new restaurant coming to a block of Traverse City’s downtown that long has been the focus of alcohol-related complaints will get a liquor license.
In a close vote that nearly went against applicant Timothy Kiel, commissioners approved allowing the transfer of a Class C liquor license to what’s planned as a Spanish restaurant. It’s planned for a spot that has been a number of restaurants in recent years that have come and gone, all of which have had some sort of alcohol on the menu.
That fact didn’t escape the notice of Commissioner Brian McGillivary, who said he couldn’t support another liquor license coming downtown from out of the city — in this case, East Bay Township. He and Commissioner Roger Putman supported a moratorium on new liquor licenses in June 2019, a move that failed for lack of support.
Mayor Jim Carruthers joined the two in voting against, with Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and commissioners Christie Minervini, Ashlea Walter and Tim Werner supporting the transfer.
McGillivary said he has nothing against the restaurant, dubbed Bahia, but he repeatedly raised issues about bringing in more liquor licenses to a downtown that already has plenty. Complaints about Union Street’s 100 block ultimately spurred the Downtown Development Authority and others to start a study looking at the city’s drinking culture, and how to improve it.
Minervini said she agreed with concerns about yet another license coming into town, particularly to an area with so many already. She told commissioners she was initially considering voting against the transfer.
But she agreed after commissioners decided no outside alcohol service would be allowed without a sidewalk cafe permit, which requires outdoor service of both food and drink to end at 11 p.m.
“It doesn’t address all my concerns, but it does address raucous behavior outside late at night,” she said.
Traverse City has gotten a boozy reputation over the years, Carruthers said, a point he has made during similar debates.
“We’re a great town, I have nothing against drinking but we’v become one of the top 10 booziest towns in Michigan,” he said.
It’s an issue for residents living downtown, and people living elsewhere who have told him they avoid Union Street after 9 p.m. He wanted to wait until the drinking culture study is finished before approving the transfer, later adding the restaurant could open without it so the commission could consider the issue later.
That didn’t seem fair to Walter, as the study won’t be done for several more months. She also noted that the city didn’t pass a moratorium when it came up.
“We can’t allow people to keep paying to potentially get a liquor license and to get their liquor license approved, and then tell them, ‘Well actually, we want to pause this now,’” she said.
While Carruthers said the city seemed to be voting on new liquor licenses at every meeting over the past several months, Shamroe said several of those have been “housekeeping” as the city reviews state-issued licenses against its list of licenses the city itself gives.
More applications also show people are more willing to try opening restaurants as the pandemic ends, Shamroe said. That’s expensive, and so too is obtaining a liquor license — they’re often tens of thousands of dollars, if not more, she said. She agreed it wasn’t fair to pick and choose which licenses to approve or reject, noting commissioners recently approved another one roughly a block away.
Michelle Wyzgowski is co-owner of Dillinger’s Pub and Bootlegger’s on Union Street. She told commissioners she supports what the restaurant is trying to do but questioned whether they would be a part of the progress her business has made in addressing issues on the street, from more security to better outside lighting to employee training.
“I’m not concerned about a new business coming into town, I’m happy there will be a new restaurant there,” she said. “The bar is my concern, and so is the progress we’ve made on the 100 block for policing and any problems that have been happening in the past few years.”
Bahia won’t be a bar, but a restaurant serving Spanish cuisine, Kiel said. Alcohol service is crucial to help restaurants in Michigan get the margins they need, and without one he would consider pulling his investment from a space previously in bad need of renovation work.
But he agreed that alcohol-related bad behavior on the block needs to stop, and to work with any neighbor with the shared goal of addressing it.
“It’s not what we’re there for, we’re there to serve great food,” he said. “I know some of you have seen the menu, it’s very different, it’s very elite, but that’s what we’re selling, and a liquor license makes it work.”
And an entertainment permit the restaurant is also seeking would be for something like a violinist, not the films, monologues and other diversions mentioned in the application, Kiel said — it’s boilerplate language from the state, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette pointed out.
It was city commissioners’ first in-person meeting in one year, three months and 20 days, Carruthers said.
That’s after the COVID-19 pandemic, and state emergency orders to follow, put a halt to most in-person business at the end of March 2020, as previously reported.
Now, all of the city’s committees and commissions are meeting in person, Marentette said.
