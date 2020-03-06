TRAVERSE CITY — The developer behind a building once at the heart of a legal challenge to Traverse City’s tall buildings vote has unveiled new plans.
Tom McIntyre wants to build a shorter structure — “59 feet, 11 1/2 inches,” he said — at the same spot where Running, Wise and Ford’s law office currently sits. McIntyre is managing partner for 326 Land Company, the LLC behind since-revised plans for a 100-foot-tall building at the same site.
The company has moved on, and hopes to break ground in September on the new plans, McIntyre said. They call for a five-story, 42-condo building with 45 parking spaces on the first floor.
“We’re expecting a big response, we’ve already got a number of reservations in place,” he said.
Ken Kleinrichert, associate broker for the project, said short-term rentals would be allowed on the second and third floors, while condos on the fourth and fifth floors would have three-month minimum rental periods.
The aim is to appeal to a wide base of buyers, from nearby residents looking to downsize, to out-of-area residents who would use their condo as a summer place to the 50-something investor who wants to rent out their condo so it’s paid off when they’re ready to move in after 15 years, McIntyre said.
Prices would range from $336,000 on up for units, which could be combined, Kleinrichert said. They would range in size from just shy of 800 square feet, to 1,545 feet. He and McIntyre declined to say how much the overall building would cost to construct.
Plans call for a structure allowed under current zoning without needing a special land use permit or site plan review, McIntyre said.
City Planner Russ Soyring said a building that size would generate less trip-ends than would require a site plan review — an estimated 277 per day versus the cutoff of 500.
The company’s original plans were the first to go through a public vote under a city charter amendment requiring voter approval of any new construction taller than 60 feet, as previously reported. City electors adopted this requirement, known as Proposal 3, in 2016.
McIntyre’s company first challenged the requirement in court but 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power deemed it premature. Then, voters in November 2018 rejected giving a special use permit to 326 Land Company’s plans, and Power ruled against the company’s second legal challenge in June 2019.
More appeals could’ve kept the company locked in litigation for up to five more years, McIntyre said. He believes he would’ve prevailed had 326 Land Company carried on the fight, but there’s no saying what the market in Traverse City and elsewhere would be like by then.
“It’s unfortunate, because I really think it is a property rights issue and we got tied up in that, but we’re happy where we are now and looking forward to moving ahead on this project,” he said.
