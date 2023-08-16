TRAVERSE CITY — New adjunct faculty at Northwestern Michigan College will now be employees of Edustaff, an educational staffing company, while those who are already employed by the college have the option to switch or to stay with NMC.
The change also impacts a pool of supplemental employees who may work in offices or as groundskeepers and more who will also have the option to go with Edustaff, said Cari Noga, communications director for NMC. The pool is made up of people who may already be retired or those who live elsewhere during the winter.
The new policy went into effect July 1, though NMC will continue to make all hiring decisions, Noga said. So far, 15 adjunct faculty and 15 supplemental staff switched to Edustaff, she said.
Both employees and the college will benefit from choosing the new company, Noga said. Adjunct faculty currently pay into the Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System, as does the college. As an Edustaff employee there is no retirement system and employees who switch will see about a 7 percent increase in their pay.
The college benefits by no longer having to pay into MPSERS, saving about $750 per adjunct employee per year, Noga said.
“We think at the end of the day it’s going to be higher take home pay for the employee and cost savings for the employee,” Noga said.
The college also needs to be cognizant of fiscal responsibility to taxpayers, she said.
Not everybody is happy with the move.
“While folks who made the switch may be happy that they’re bringing home a little more money, in the end it’s a loosening of the commitment the college has to them,” said Brandon Everest, president of the NMC Faculty Association.
There are roughly 200 adjunct faculty at NMC, though Everest said they are at their lowest number in a long time because the college’s enrollment numbers never really bounced back after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everest said he and other full-time faculty members, which number about 90, heard about the new policy just a days before it went into effect. He said college administration had no obligation to inform the union because adjunct faculty are not unionized.
Still, the union is opposed to it and sent out letters to let adjuncts know what was going on and filed a handful of complaints on their behalf, Everest said.
The college attempted to partner with faculty to Edustaff in 2015, but at that time would have required all adjunct faculty to join the company. Everest said faculty mobilized resistance to it.
“This time we only had a couple of days to see if we could ignite their interest in the other direction,” he said.
The partnership with Edustaff has no bearing on the union, Everest said, though the union encourages adjunct faculty to organize. It also advocates on their behalf with the college because they share department roles, he said.
“Our point of view is that this is a giving up of responsibility and commitment to adjunct faculty,” he said.
Noga said another benefit for adjunct faculty is that they can teach at other community colleges signed up with Edustaff, Noga said.
Those who do switch will still be involved in NMC events such as an opening conference that is held every year, she said. They will also still receive a tuition waiver for classes they take and can advantage of professional development opportunities offered by the college.
Edustaff also offers a few benefits, such as a 401k and a medical option for preventive care.
The company started in 2010 to hire and supply substitute teachers to K-12 school districts. It has expanded to serve community colleges, with 12 Michigan community colleges partnering with the company, including North Central Michigan College in Petoskey, West Shore Community College in Manistee, and Kirtland Community College in Roscommon.
