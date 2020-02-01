TRAVERSE CITY — A walking path, an amphitheater, a swimming pool and a skate park. Plus a pavilion, ball fields and healthy population of squirrels add up to one diverse piece of park property.
“Because of its history, the Civic Center inherited a lot of puzzle pieces we wouldn’t have necessarily chosen, but that’s the fun of it,” said Parks and Recreation Commission President, Alisha Korn. “Its also why we need a comprehensive master plan.”
A request for proposals for design and/or engineering firms to create a master plan for the park was put out to bid Jan. 21.
The deadline for responses is Monday at 4:30 p.m.
“One of the things I’m really interested in, years ago we removed the fence along U.S. 31 (E. Front St.) and now we’re hoping to have a unified look, both there and all throughout the park, with landscaping and really good signage,” Korn said.
The Civic Center property used to be the county’s fairgrounds, Korn said. The walking path was once a horse track and the orange building housing Norte’s Wheelhouse was one of the original fair buildings.
Over the years, the Easling family donated the swimming pool, the American Legion donated the baseball fields, the skate park opened in 2001, and the amphitheater — dormant for years — has been revitalized by Parallel 45.
“We’re so proud to call the Civic Center home,” said Ty Schmidt, Norte executive director. “It’s like our Central Park (of New York City) and I’m excited about anything that increases access.”
The winning bidder will meet with elected officials and members of community groups who use the Civic Center; conduct public meetings and invite ideas on social media; conduct a needs assessment; inventory the Civic Center’s facilities; identify growth opportunities; analyze current programs; review funding and develop an action plan.
Korn credited Parks and Recreation staff for devising the scope of the RFP and considering all of the necessary elements.
”This is still early in the process,” Kristine Erickson, Parks and Recreation Department director, said in a voicemail. “The community is going to define the vision of the Civic Center.”
Proposals are due Monday, the selection committee will review proposals next week and schedule interviews if needed, and plan to select a firm for the master plan by Friday, according to the RFP.
Community meetings are planned for early March with an action plan developed by May, a draft plan to the Parks and Recreation Commission in June, a revision, if needed, in July and a final plan in August.
The Parks and Recreation Commission is appointed by the Grand Traverse Board of Commissioners but through state statute has independent authority to enter into contracts.
The next meeting of the commission is Feb. 13 in the Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave., beginning at 5 p.m.
