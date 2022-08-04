New look for Grand Traverse County commission come January

TRAVERSE CITY — Two sitting commissioners will move ahead to the regular November election after Tuesday’s primary election, one commissioner lost his seat and there will be at least five new faces on the Grand Traverse County board.
All results are unofficial until certified by the county Board of Canvassers, which is meeting at 9 a.m. today. That board is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans.
In the Republican primary District 5 race, commission Chairman Rob Hentschel came out ahead of challenger Carol Crawford, a former commissioner, despite a recent demand for him to resign and a petition signed by 510 county residents.
Hentschel received 1,045 votes; Crawford received 586. He will face Democrat Bruce Moore in the regular election Nov. 8.
Hentschel said he wasn’t surprised that he won. There’s always an element of uncertainty in any election, but voters have supported him in the past, he said.
“I feel like there was a big effort to distract voters from the good work the Grand Traverse County commission has done,” Hentschel said. “I think the voters have spoken. They won’t be distracted by the nonsense that went on.”
The petition accuses Hentschel of abusing his ex-wife based on a report published on the Grand Traverse Democrats webpage. Among other claims, the report included a copy of a 2020 affidavit request for a PPO by Andrea Hentschel that was denied. Hentschel said the allegations were false.
Rev. Wendy von Courter, a county resident who created the petition at MoveOn.org, said she was disappointed in the outcome of the election. People are still signing the petition and the story is not over, she said.
“We expect and deserve leadership at every level of our government,” von Courter said. “I’m sure I will not be alone in continuing to hold Rob Hentschel and this entire commission accountable.”
In District 4, Commissioner Brad Jewett took the lead with 755 votes, while his opponent Scott C. Hardy, a former city commissioner and school board member, received 604 votes. Jewett will run against Democrat David Fashbaugh in November.
Republican Scott Sieffert of Kingsley, beat his 8th District opponent Charles Jetter on a vote 827 to 742 votes. No Democrat filed to run in the district so Sieffert will begin his term in January.
The board will lose Democrat Bryce Hundley, who was outgunned by Ashlea Walter in District 3, who took about 74 percent of the vote. Walter, who currently serves on the Traverse City Commission, will face Republican Joe Welsh in the general election.
“I just hope that the new commission — whoever ends up on it — continues to try to find ways to work together,” Hundley said.
Walter said she looks forward to winning the votes of Hundley’s supporters.
“We’ve got a good race ahead of us and I’m looking forward to having more conversations with voters across District 3 and representing them well,” she said.
Reapportionment based on the county’s growing population brought about several changes in county district boundaries last year and added two new districts. With commissioners Ron Clous and Betsy Coffia stepping down, there were several districts that were wide open.
Coffia, a Democrat, is running for the Michigan House 103rd District after beating her opponent Michael Brodsky with a vote total of 13,366 to 2,350. She faces Republican Jack O’Malley in the general election.
The 1st District seat will be held by Republican Brian Paul McAllister, who had no opposition in the primary and will not face a Democrat in November, as no one filed to run.
In District 2, Democrat Lauren Flynn received 778 votes and Melissa Hogan 509. Flynn will face Republican Ellen Koenig in November. Neither Flynn or Koenig have ever held office.
The district is made up of parts of Traverse City and Garfield Township and its voters have favored Democrats in the past. Still, Flynn said she isn’t taking anything for granted.
“I am willing to put in the work, but I am very confident,” Flynn said.
In the 7th District, Democrat T.J. Andrews is running against state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, who is term-limited in the 37th state Senate district.
