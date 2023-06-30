TRAVERSE CITY — Today marks the first day that law enforcement can issue citations for one of the state’s newest traffic laws.
The new legislation says drivers are required keep their hands off mobile devices while driving.
A few weeks ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the House and Senate bills, making Michigan the 26th hands-free state — and making it illegal for any driver to manually make or answer a telephone call; send or read a text message or email; watch, record or send a video; access, read or post to social media; and browse or use the internet.
Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced Thursday that 37 new signs will be installed at state lines and border crossings to notify drivers of the law.
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said this law will be easy for troopers to enforce. He compared it to laws requiring seat belts.
“It’s quite simple,” Carroll said. “If you’re touching your phone while driving, you’ll get issued a citation.”
According to the legislation, the penalties for drivers increase every time they are pulled over.
The punishment for a first citation is a $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service. The second is a $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service. Three violations within three years is punishable by the required completion of a driving-improvement course.
The legislation also states that, if a traffic crash occurred while the driver was holding or touching their mobile phone, civil fines will be doubled.
Officers from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and the Traverse City Police Department said they are ready to enforce the new laws.
“It’s just another effort to try and make the roads safer for everybody traveling on the roads,” sheriff’s Capt. Chris Clark said.
He noted one exception to this new law is if someone, in an emergency, needs to call 911 while driving.
Traverse City Police Department’s Sgt. Pete Simerson said monitoring the road for distracted drivers is nothing new for their department.
“I think the reason that it changed is there were a lot of tickets that were being dismissed because people would be at stoplights,” he said. “We would write tickets and then go in front of the magistrate and ask, ‘How can we prove that they’re actually texting?’”
Since 2019 the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission said they’ve been able to reduce distracted driver fatalities by 6 percent.
“I’m proud to sign today’s legislation to reduce distracted driving in Michigan. Too many Michiganders have lost loved ones to distracted driving, and everyone should be safe on their way to school, home, or work,” Whitmer said in a statement on June 7 when she signed the bills into law.
One of those lost loved ones happened in Grand Traverse County in 2020, when Nadia Ziegler, 19, was jogging along River Road.
According to the jury verdict, former Grand Traverse County Assistant Prosecutor Kit Tholen said, Daniel Dinsmore’s truck crossed the fogline, then hit and killed Ziegler.
Dinsmore had been looking down at a phone to view Facebook while driving, Tholen said. But, because of the laws on the books at the time of Ziegler’s death, Tholen said Dinsmore had not technically broken the law by taking his eyes and attention off the road to view Facebook.
As a result, Tholen said, the prosecutor’s office had to prove that he had crossed the fogline, which is the white line separating the roadway from the shoulder, and struck and killed her, as opposed to him looking at a phone and then striking and killing Ziegler.
The jury ultimately found Dinsmore guilty, but Tholen said the case inspired him to lobby state representatives to change the law to include distracted driving of all kinds.
“While I was not the one who spearheaded getting the law changed, and I have been unsuccessful in getting the law named “Nadia’s Law” or getting tougher penalties, apparently my efforts have gotten Nadia’s family’s story to reach the governor’s ears,” Tholen said via email.
He and the Zieglers were in attendance when Whitmer signed the new bills.
Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning released 2022 Michigan traffic crash data this week that found:
- The 1,123 fatalities recorded in 2022 was slightly lower than the 1,131 deaths in 2021.
- The number of crashes in 2022 was 4 percent higher than the previous year, traffic fatalities decreased 1 percent in 2022 and serious injuries were down 3 percent.
- But the five-year trend has seen traffic fatalities on Michigan roadways rise 15 percent, from 974 deaths in 2018 to 1,123 in 2022.
- Teen traffic fatalities dropped 34 percent, from 83 deaths in 2021 to 55 deaths in 2022.
- The percentage of alcohol-involved fatalities also fell by 10 percent, from 357 deaths in 2021 to 322 in 2022.
- Bicycle fatalities increased to 36 in 2022, up 24 percent, from 29 in 2021. There was also a 28 percent increase in work zone crashes, from 5,814 in 2021 to 7,436 in 2022. Fatalities in work zones increased from 20 in 2021 to 23 in 2022, up 15 percent.
- Pedestrian fatalities decreased from 183 in 2021 to 173 in 2022, down 5 percent.
- Drug-involved fatalities decreased from 275 in 2021 to 249 in 2022, down 9 percent.
- Motorcyclist fatalities increased from 166 in 2021 to 173 in 2022, up 4 percent.
- Distracted-driving fatalities decreased slightly from 59 in 2021 to 57 in 2022, down 3 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.