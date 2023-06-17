TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy’s new headquarters is more than just office space for its staff of 32, but home to all sorts of wildlife, Mitchell Creek tributaries and 10 alpine goats.
The goats’ mission? A three-year assignment to eat as much Russian and autumn olive as they please, nonprofit Executive Director Glen Chown said. The invasive shrub took root in the former golf course on Three Mile Road east of Traverse City, and now the land conservancy wants these four-legged herbivores to give it the browsing pressure it wouldn’t have otherwise.
The goal is to remove as much of the invasive plant as possible, as it can crowd out other species that are more beneficial to birds, pollinators and even the watershed, Chown said. Goats just happen to love it.
“So we have a mobile pen that we can locate the goats right in the middle of these large clumps of autumn olive,” he said. “They will happily dine on the plants and it’s much easier then to deal with removing them after the goats take the first pass at them.”
The new goat barn is home to the land conservancy’s second goat herd, land conservancy spokeswoman Jennifer Jay said. The first lives at Misty Acres, a working farm south of Benzonia where the conservancy also keeps a herd of belted Galloway steers. All are from Idyll Farms in Northport, a goat creamery that occasionally needs to sell or retire its milking goats (full disclosure: this reporter’s wife works at Idyll Farms).
Once the goats are done at the conservancy property, known as the Don and Gerry Oleson Nature Preserve, they’ll travel to the nonprofit’s eastern preserves, Jay said.
These four-legged ruminants are just one part of the overall strategy embodied at the new headquarters. Their barn is next to a large solar array that powers not only the buildings but the electric vehicle chargers, Jay said — they’re working on obtaining battery storage to sell excess power back onto the grid.
After the goats munch away, next comes the native plantings, courtesy of a greenhouse that as of Friday had around 10,000 plugs filled with sprouts destined for restoration projects. A group of volunteers placed some of those plugs in the ground near the headquarters parking lot.
Jay explained how the greenhouse is climate-controlled, and has different irrigation zones to meet different watering needs. It’s just one building using repurposed rainwater — the main building sporting a large reservoir in its basement that passes collected rainwater through a four-phase filter, then uses it to flush toilets and for other non-drinking water uses.
Solar power, recycled rainfall, bioswales to capture parking lot runoff and geothermal heating and cooling — it’s all part of how the land conservancy seeks to demonstrate the conservation values core to its mission, Jay said.
“It’s really become kind of a demonstration site in the whole Great Lakes basin of how development can be done in a really responsible way, or redevelopment in our case,” she said.
Plus, the money saved on electricity and other operating costs means less overhead and more money going to land preservation — using goats for vegetation control and being able to grow the replacement plantings, hopefully up to 80,000 per year, saves money as well.
Next to the greenhouse is the equipment barn, complete with a botany lab and woodworking shop, Jay said. The tools inside consolidated what had been eight different caches for the conservancy’s five-county service area. And the tool racks can be moved aside for indoor trainings, including most recently a chainsaw safety training.
Teaching staff and a small army of volunteers is another key aspect to the land conservancy’s mission, since it’s up to future generations to carry on the work, Jay said.
Then there’s the actual headquarters. Along with offices for a handful of different departments, including fund development, preservation and easement stewardship, the former clubhouse also sports a lobby and learning area, meeting rooms, renovated bar with outdoor patio and, upstairs, a library of conservation literature where the interns work, Jay said.
Turning the former golf course that closed in the 2000s into the land conservancy’s new home wasn’t always the plan, Jay said. But as they assessed the property gifted to the conservancy by Don and Gerry Oleson, they saw how the buildings there had potential. A small group of donors stepped up in the midst of the nonprofit’s campaign to raise money for land preservation and paid for the new building.
Since moving into the new location at the end of January, every day has been an exciting one, Chown said.
“This place is beyond our wildest dreams,” he said. “It’s so inspiring to get to see conservation in action everywhere you look.”
The headquarters sits at the middle of a 242-acre preserve with about 3/4-mile hiking trails, complete with boardwalks over the wetter parts. Jay said it’s criss-crossed with streams that feed into Mitchell Creek, and the land conservancy is now working hard with other partners to get the creek off the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s impaired waters list.
Birds flew about and called Friday morning, including a robin miffed that she was scared off her nest by a small tour group. The nest sat in a cedar tree over a gurgling stream that Jay said is home to brook trout despite being hardly a foot wide.
Better water quality in that tiny stream has a direct impact on East Grand Traverse Bay, the same bay where Traverse City draws water for itself and a few other neighboring municipal water users, Jay said.
Other wildlife left their mark, from deer that left hoof prints across the trail to another that left droppings on the boardwalk. Jay said it’s not uncommon for black bears and bobcats to make appearances there, and there are at least two eagle nests nearby, one visible through the headquarters’ bird-safe windows (the nest is empty this year).
All of this land is now preserved in the center of East Bay Township, one of the fastest-growing areas in the state and where development pressures are considerable, Jay said.
The property where farm animals, wild animals, volunteers and staff will be leaving their mark, and already have, is 10 minutes from Traverse City’s downtown, too, according to Jay.
Coming to work is a pleasure, Chown said.
“I’ve been at this job for 32 years as the first staff member that Rotary Charities hired when they started the conservancy, and I’ve never been more fired up and inspired coming into work than I am today,” he said. “That’s how special this place is.”
