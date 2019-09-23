KALKASKA — It’s been two months since John Starr became the new director at the Kaliseum recreational facility and his optimism has not waned; it’s only grown.
“The reason I took the position is the key word here — potential,” he said.
Starr, 54, formerly ran the pro shop at the Kaliseum before it was closed, and served as a hockey referee through the years. He said he is a 22-year Kalkaska resident.
Starr said he was hired in July at $38,575, recruited to fill a vacancy created by the departure of the last director, Krzysztof Oliwa, who resigned in March.
The job is not about saving the long-troubled structure, Starr said, but building it out to greater capacity.
“This place has not really been tapped for its full potential,” he said.
Voters initially approved the construction of the Kaliseum in 1996, but did not support an operational millage. Officials used the county’s general fund budget to help the facility pay its bills every year since it opened, but little was spent on maintenance.
Mechanical, structural and engineering failures have been reported at the Kaliseum. The pool area has remained closed for a solid year after a rusty nut and bolt fell from the ceiling.
Many of the problems are attributable to years of minimal maintenance funding and failure to repair or replace equipment.
But it’s not worth dwelling on the past, Starr said.
“It’s definitely time to look to the future. We can’t change the past and what’s happened,” he said.
Starr said his mission is to reconnect to the Kaliseum local folks isolated from the facility during past turmoil.
Last week Starr said he nailed down a year-long concessions contract to offer a “food truck-type” experience.
It’s a way to improve offerings for facility users and outsource the work in a financially beneficial way, he said.
“I’m here to do other things, not make hot dogs,” Starr said.
The goal is to draw more people into the facility, which offers an ice rink, upstairs workout center and some organized exercise classes. The trouble is there’s an “elephant in the room,” Starr said.
That’s the Kaliseum pool.
“At some point, the voters are going to have to approve or not approve the pool and the funding it requires,” Starr said.
He said should voters choose not to keep the current pool, it could be filled in and the space used for basketball and volleyball courts. And if voters wanted to maintain a public pool, Starr said he suspects it may cost less to build a new, regulation-length pool in a building addition designed with lower ceilings.
“It’s not my decision. It’s the community’s decision,” Starr said.
Either way, he said something must be done to address structural problems with the building which consultants said stem from the failure of a humidity control system for the pool area about 10 years ago, which led to rust and deterioration of the ceiling.
The inadequate separation of the heated pool and chilled ice rink atmospheres also caused problems like condensation on the ice rink ceiling that dripped and created stalagmites on the rink that had to be smoothed out before activities.
In May, voters defeated by more than 500 votes a 20-year, 1.5-mill bond proposal that would have paid for $7 million in renovations to the facility. Built into that overall $29 million plan were scheduled maintenance projects and funds for operational costs.
Craig Crambell, Kalkaska County commissioner, will be chairman of the newly formed Kaliseum committee. The group will work on a vision for the future of the facility and create an improvement plan, he said.
“I’m just hoping we can get a plan everyone can comprehend and with John in there, start seeing a lot more positive things happening there,” Crambell said.
Starr has some good ideas — indoor batting cages, aerobics classes and hockey tournaments — to build on and is considered likable by the community, which should help encourage local residents to come back to the Kaliseum, Crambell said.
“The more people we have going in and out of there, the more people we have who want to see the place survive,” he said.
Kohn Fisher, Kalkaska County Board chairman, said Starr has some different ideas for choosing the direction and prospective activities at the Kaliseum. The hope is Starr and the Kaliseum committee will succeed, he said.
County commissioners on Wednesday last week unanimously appointed two community at-large members to the Kaliseum committee, including Teresa Rowell and Jennifer Hill.
The first Kaliseum committee meeting has not yet been scheduled.
