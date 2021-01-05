TRAVERSE CITY — In a meeting that lasted just 20 minutes, the Grand Traverse County Road Commission elected officers for 2021.
William Mouser was named chairman and Jason Gillman vice-chairman, both on unanimous votes at Monday’s organizational meeting.
Two new members were sworn in earlier Monday — Joe Underwood and Alan Leman, who were appointed to six-year terms on the Road Commission last month by the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners.
Their seats were vacated by Andrew Marek, who in November was elected treasurer of Green Lake Township, and by Marc McKellar, who was not reappointed by the county board.
The new appointees were among a slate of applicants interviewed by a county ad hoc committee that included county board Chairman Rob Hentschel, Vice-chairman Ron Clous and Commissioner Sonny Wheelock. Leman and Underwood were recommended by the committee.
But Wheelock at the Dec. 16 regular county board meeting said two former road commissioners told him that Leman had been “involved in multiple legal activities” with the Road Commission. Wheelock also claimed that Leman’s former company was put on a list of companies the Road Commission would not do business with.
Leman sold the company in 2019. He spoke during the December meeting, and said he filed a lawsuit against the Road Commission after doing a project and not getting paid for it. Leman said it was found that plans for the job were at fault and that those plans were approved by the Road Commission. Leman said he was paid in full for the job, plus attorney fees.
During the meeting Wheelock made a motion to reappoint McKellar, which was defeated. Leman was then appointed on a vote of 5-2, with Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley voting against his appointment, saying they needed more information. Wheelock voted for Leman.
Hentschel and Clous said they had no knowledge of the lawsuit while interviews were taking place and nobody brought it up at that time. Gillman said any interaction with Leman took place before he was on the board, and he considers it water under the bridge.
“He wanted to get paid,” Gillman said. “He seems to be a reasonable character and the other commissioners don’t see a problem. This is one of those times where we can certainly get by our grievances.”
