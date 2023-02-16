TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions has hired a new culinary services company to replace one that received several citations in the most recent inspection of the skilled nursing facility.
The Grand Traverse Health and Human Services Board, which oversees the county-owned facility, gave the go-ahead for CEO Rose Coleman to sign a 3-year contract with Forefront Healthcare, a national company.
Coleman’s signature is pending a tour of another facility at which the company provides food services.
Unidine, the company that has provided food services for the facility since May, was given a 60-day notice in December to improve, followed by another 60-day termination notice this month that their services are no longer needed.
Forefront will start on April 14. It will provide its own management and hourly employees and, after the initial three years, the contract will be automatically renewed unless either party gives a 90-day notice.
The company will be paid $273,215 per month, which includes management and hourly wages and benefits, supplies and an administrative fee. There are also annual wage, salary and administrative increases built into the contract.
“What is different about this food service contract than any other food service contract that I’ve seen is that this is a guaranteed price,” Coleman said. “There is no overage.”
Pavilions currently has about $500,000 in overages with Unidine, Coleman said.
In August, a federally-mandated inspection by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Pavilions 17 citations for various deficiencies. Many were related to Unidine’s food services, such as rotting, moldy and brown produce, dirty floors, a stack of unwashed pots and pans, dishes not being properly sanitized and an infestation of fruit flies. The kitchen was understaffed and employees were not familiar with food safety standards, according to inspection results.
Overall, Pavilions was given 20 citations in 2022 for a total of 40 in the last three years. It also was given a two-star rating — out of a possible five — by CMS, which offers the ratings as a way for potential residents and their families to compare nursing homes.
The issues at Pavilions were discussed at Wednesday’s county Board of Commissioners meeting. Two of the DHHS members, Chairman Cecil McNally and Trustee Gordie LaPointe are appointed by the county board, which unanimously approved a motion to have them and Coleman attend a county meeting to give a report on Pavilions’ issues.
Coleman recently attended a January county board meeting, but did not report on the ratings or on a lawsuit filed by Mary John-Williams, the former executive director of PACE North, that named Pavilions, Coleman, McNally and the DHHS Board. John-Williams sued for discrimination and a violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act based on retaliation she said she faced after questioning a management agreement between PACE North and Pavilions.
“My concern is there are two substantial issues we have heard about, both times through the newspaper,” said Commissioner T.J. Andrews. “We on the county board had no idea these things were going on.”
County board Chairman Rob Hentschel said he was concerned that many health facilities are facing the same problems — staffing, high turnover and new, inexperienced employees — without getting low ratings.
“It’s obvious there are problems here that don’t occur elsewhere,” Hentschel said. “As a county board, we want to know what’s being done about it.”
Hentschel said he’s looking for details of what’s being done, as well as a timeline. Andrews said she would prefer department heads to be frank about what’s going on.
DHHS board Trustee Gordie LaPointe said Unidine was a national company and the board trusted that everything was going OK. He suggested Pavilions management needs to make sure, at least for the first few months, that the new company’s performance is satisfactory.
“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me,” LaPointe said.
Trustee Mary Marois asked how Pavilions protects itself when the quality of the food and the cleanliness of the kitchen is substandard. Coleman said the contract with Forefront has a shorter process for addressing breaches than the one with Unidine.
Marois requested that a report on food service be given to the board at every meeting for at least six months after Forefront starts in April.
LaPointe and Marois also requested a list of other nursing homes or facilities where Forefront has food service contracts, with LaPointe saying he would like to tour at least one of these facilities before the contract is signed. Coleman said she did not have time to take a tour.
