TRAVERSE CITY — Funding could become available by early next year to repair an eroded stretch of Bluff Road in Old Mission Peninsula.
That’s assuming Peninsula Township and the Grand Traverse County Road Commission get a green light to participate in a new loan opportunity from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The money, to be paid back over a 20-year span, could potentially allow local officials to build the shoreline back up stronger than it was before, allowing it to withstand the increasingly harsh effects of climate change, said Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI, in a press conference at the site Monday.
The affected portion of the road, between Blue Water and Boursaw roads, closed in January 2020. Since then, local leaders have been taking steps to assess what the best long-term fix to the damage would be.
That process is still ongoing, but FEMA officials Monday announced the agency would make a minimum of $50 million available through the new loan program.
“Resiliency is a long-haul approach … and that’s where we find ourselves today, starting at day one,” said Thomas Sivak, FEMA director, at the press conference.
The loan program was established through the $500 million “Safeguarding Tomorrow through Ongoing Risk Mitigation” (STORM) Act, which Peters introduced. It passed in Congress last year as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Both Peters and Sivak called the revolving loan program an “aggressive” federal investment.
Peters said the low interest — “basically no interest” — loan would ultimately save taxpayers money, while allowing local governments to strengthen infrastucture now, and pay back the cost over the course of two decades.
Locally, the potential cost of rebuilding the road is “not insignificant,” said Mike Skurski, president of the Old Mission Homeowners Association. Estimates find that the cost to repair erosion could run anywhere from $400 to $1,000 a foot, he said.
A February report funded by the road commission found that the total cost to repair the road could run as high as $2.5 million.
“But we don’t have a choice, and we realize that,” said Becky Chown, Peninsula Township clerk.
She said she recognizes that the township is going to have to do a “wonderful job of reaching out to citizens” to educate them on why the expense is necessary.
In accordance with the mission of the STORM loan program, the scope of the fix would be as much preventative as it would be remedial.
Loans differ from traditional FEMA grants in that they’re focused on projects intended to mitigate future damage from shoreline erosion and other natural disasters. They’re expected to be available more quickly than FEMA grants are, according to the agency.
Peters said doing nothing results in “catastrophic disaster,” like what caused the shoreline to break away in the first place.
“We know these disasters are going to occur, we know storms are going to occur, in fact they’re like to become more severe in the years ahead,” Peters said. “So the cost to taxpayers will be huge to deal with the changes that we’re seeing to the climate.”
In contrast, he called preventative measures, like those that the loan program could help fund, are a “bargain.” It’s estimated that resilience and mitigation measures save an average of $6 for every $1 spent, he said.
Peters’ visit to the Traverse City area was the second stop in his annual motorcycle tour across the state. The tour will span about 1,000 miles and end in the Lansing area Wednesday, according to a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.