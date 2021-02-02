TRAVERSE CITY — Some Traverse City boards are getting new members, with a few incumbents to stay as well.
City commissioners on Monday agreed to appoint Damian Lockhart and Pam Marsh to the city Downtown Development Authority board, as well as reappoint incumbent Scott Hardy. They were among nine candidates and will serve through Sept. 15, 2024.
Mayor Jim Carruthers pointed to Lockhart — who manages and is financial advisor for Morgan Stanley’s Traverse City branch — being part of the downtown’s financial industry. Marsh, who co-owns Red Ginger, was also a member of the Downtown Traverse City Association and is passionate about downtown, Carruthers said.
City leaders also agreed to place Chris Martin in a three-year term on the city planning commission.
Carruthers said Martin previously lived in Petoskey, has concerns over urban sprawl and wants to work with people who live, work and want to be in Traverse City, while Commissioner Roger Putman said the newcomer will bring a fresh perspective.
Chris Martin is city Finance Director and Treasurer Kelli Martin’s husband — commissioner Ashlea Walter said it’s not a conflict of interest for him to serve on the planning commission, according to city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht.
City leaders unanimously approved the appointments weeks after an ongoing debate restarted how Carruthers chooses candidates for boards where he’s responsible for putting candidates to a city commission vote.
The DDA and planning commission are among those boards, and two ad hoc committees interviewed the latest batch of applicants for both. Some city commissioners have requested an ad hoc interview all mayoral appointments — they recently debated a policy requiring as much, and could take it up again.
Zoning board of appeals aren’t under the mayor’s purview, and city leaders agreed to reappoint incumbents Doug Donaldson and Ashley Thompson for three more years. Walter noted there’s still an opening and no specific expertise is required to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.