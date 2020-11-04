TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board will have new faces come January, though the political 2-5 balance between Democrats and Republicans remains unchanged.
In district 1, incumbent Democrat Betsy Coffia kept her seat with 5,288 votes to Republican challenger Josephine Ferry’s tally of 3,833.
In district 3, incumbent Republican Brad Jewett kept his seat with 4,521 votes to Democratic challenger Melissa Hogan’s 3,791.
In district 4, a Democrat, Brace Kern and a Republican, Penny Morris were both seeking the seat to be vacated by Addision “Sonny” Wheelock Jr. Morris won the contest with 4,948 votes to Kern’s 3,579.
In district 5, Republican incumbent Ron Clous kept his seat with 4,276 votes to challenger Jade Prange’s 2,341.
In district 6, a seat to be vacated by Gordie La Pointe, Republican Darryl Nelson bested Democrat Bruce Moore with 4,533 votes to 3,492.
In district 2, Democrat Bryce Hundley ran unopposed as did Republican Rob Hentschel in district 7.
During the current term the board stayed within party lines on several controversial votes including support of a Line 5 tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac, support of a resolution on the Second Amendment and support of the county’s general human resources policy which does not contain language on conflict of interest specifically addressing commissioners.
The board also agreed on other issues including paying more than required on the pension debt.
