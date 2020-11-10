ELK RAPIDS — Three new faces will attend the next Elk Rapids Village Council meeting and be part of the digital dais.
Voters in Elk Rapids chose two newcomers for full, four-year terms and one for a partial term, while also re-electing incumbent trustee Douglas Bronkema. That means voters chose to oust incumbent Patricia “Trish” Perlman.
A delay in election results from Antrim County meant final vote tallies for the village election weren’t posted until late Friday.
Charlie Pryde received the most votes with 705, followed by Laura Shumate with 621. Bronkema got 539 votes and Perlman received 463.
Theresa Fosdick received 747 votes for the partial term that runs through November 2022. She ran unopposed for that seat.
Pryde, the top vote-getter, said he is eager to strive for improved short- and long-term economic well-being of the village, as well as the health and well-being of its residents.
“I’m thrilled to be elected. I’m honored,” Pryde said.
Shumate said after the election outcome she feels entrusted to work for the best interests of the village residents.
“I’m hoping to improve information flow and communication, so people feel like they are involved in their government,” she said.
Bronkema will now serve his fourth term as village trustee, having already completed 12 years in the post. He said the makeup of the new council will be effective and he believes will get things done.
“I’m very, very pleased. There are some very talented people, people who care,” Bronkema said.
Village President Jim Janisse, also elected unopposed with 707 votes, said the new council is what he hoped for from last week’s election.
“It’s three new individuals who seem to be coming onto the council without an agenda and they seem to have the best interests of the village,” he said.
The next Elk Rapids Village Council meeting is scheduled to be online on Nov. 16.
