TRAVERSE CITY — While most public schools in the region continue to see declines in enrollment since the start of the pandemic, three schools saw significant increases, and their top administrators expect that trend to continue.
This February count day revealed that the Northwest Education Services Intermediate School District lost 88 students between the 2021-22 school year and this school year, according to MI School Data. Since the 2019-20 school year, the ISD lost 1,180 students.
A majority of public schools in the ISD lost students during that time frame, but three school districts — The Greenspire School, Buckley Community School and Glen Lake Community Schools — gained more than 40 students in the course of the last few years. While that number is not huge, it strays from the general trend of enrollment decline that the area has seen at public schools for the past decade, and it can mean change in smaller districts.
“As you go through some periods of growth, until you hit your capacity, there’s a little bit of tightness every year,” said Robert Walker, middle school superintendent at Greenspire. “Sometimes you’re a little over-staffed … but over the course of time, it balances out.”
The Greenspire School, a charter school based in Traverse City, gained 113 students since the 2019-20 school year, an 85 percent increase in enrollment. That growth can be almost entirely attributed to the fact that The Greenspire School, originally just grades six through eight, opened a high school in the fall of 2021.
“There was nothing else to do during COVID, except open a high school,” Walker joked.
Right now, that high school has grades nine through 11, but the administration will be adding grade 12 the following year for their current juniors.
Walker said he also expects his district to continue to grow, especially at the high school level. He said his district is expecting to have 215 students at the high school level by the 24-25 school year.
At The Greenspire School, Walker said that there have been minimal issues with growth, mostly because of the planning that was involved in the expansion. Greenspire also obtained a Charter School Expansion grant from the state of Michigan, which helped with many of the costs that growth usually burdens districts with, Walker said.
In Maple City, Glen Lake Community Schools gained 42 students between the 2019-20 school year and the 2022-23 school year, bringing the district back above 700 students, which it hovered below for a few years preceding the pandemic.
GLCS’s enrollment ebbed and flowed during the pandemic. In the first year, the district grew from 669 students to 700. The next school year, their enrollment dropped down to 674, only to go back up to 711 this school year.
That kind of fluctuation in enrollment can impact scheduling, class sizes and staff placement year-to-year, especially if an increase or decrease is concentrated in one grade level, Superintendent Jason Misner said. For the most part, the students that Glen Lake gained over the course of the pandemic were spread out across grade levels, Misner said.
GLCS is an out-of-formula school district, meaning they receive a different percentage of per-pupil funding than most other school districts, so the changes in enrollment don’t impact their budget as much as they would an in-formula school.
Future growth is expected at GLCS, but Misner said it won’t be “astronomical.”
In the GLCS strategic planning document, the projected enrollment by October 2024 is 825. Misner said that projection is based on the number of families expected to move to the area based on recent demographic trends.
If that projection turns out to be true, it would mean a reversal of a decade’s worth of enrollment decline at GLCS. The last time enrollment at GLCS was above 820 was the 2007-08 school year.
In southern Grand Traverse County, Buckley Community Schools had a net gain of 43 students in the course of the pandemic.
During the 2022-23 school year, Buckley tallied 480 students, according to MI School Data. That’s the largest student population in at least 20 years, according to data available from MI School Data.
The growth in enrollment means that Buckley can now offer more sports, clubs and programming to its students, said Superintendent Jessica Harrand. They’ve brought back softball and baseball teams, added an art club, enhanced technology offerings in the classroom and even brought back their band, Harrand said.
While more students means more funding from the state, enrollment growth doesn’t come without some growing pains.
In Buckley, the school has run out of space and teachers are sharing classrooms. District administration is beginning the process of creating a bond proposal to expand their building.
The bump in enrollment means more funding from the state, but also an increase in costs, such as new staff and more technology to remain a one-to-one district, Harrand said.
Buckley had a growth study conducted as part of their building expansion process. The results showed that affordable and available housing will play a key role in her district’s growth.
“We also believe we will continue to grow,” Harrand said. “I believe we have great programs and we’re doing great things for kids, but also with the way the housing market is, we tend to have more housing available than the Traverse City area does.”
These administrators report that the new families entering their districts are in large part looking for smaller class sizes and a unique learning experience.
“We’ve really spent a lot of time focusing on the climate and culture of the building,” Harrand said. “We’re a really community-focused building and a community school and I think a lot of people are just looking for that right now.”
Harrand said that the new students at her school are spread across a lot of different grade levels, and they are mostly local residents who’ve returned from other districts or from homeschooling. Some of the new students chose Buckley as their school of choice over their home district, Harrand said.
Mostly what she hears from these new parents is that they want smaller class sizes and a school district where their kids will be able to build strong relationships with the staff, feel seen and have opportunities they might not have in larger districts, such as joining sports teams without the potential of being cut.
At GLCS, some of the new students are the children of new employees, others are kids who have returned to Glen Lake from parochial schools or homeschooling during the pandemic. Some are students who chose GLCS as their school of choice over their home district; GLCS’s student population is 35 percent school of choice.
New students at Greenspire typically come from public school, homeschool or Montessori elementary schools in the area, Walker said.
New parents are typically looking for a smaller and more unique learning environment with project-based learning and outdoor education, which Greenspire specializes in, Walker said.
“People are just looking for something innovative and different,” Walker said. “Now that they can have a student start here in sixth grade and complete high school … it’s just making us a stronger option for parents in the community.”
