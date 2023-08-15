TRAVERSE CITY — A newly purchased East Bay Township home caught fire and burned to the ground, according to reports from the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department.
Firefighters received a call that the house was on fire at 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Peninsula Trail.
By the time they arrived, Assistant Chief of Operations Tony Posey said the entire front half and the roof of the home were ablaze.
Flames were under control within 45 minutes, and Cherryland Electric and DTE Energy were called to the scene to secure utilities, official said, but the house is considered a total loss.
Posey said Tuesday that investigators had not yet determined a cause. The department will be working closely with insurance investigators since the house was so recently purchased, the owners didn't even have time to move furniture in.
No one was injured, and no one was occupying the house at the time of the fire, Posey confirmed.
Responding units to the scene included Metro Tanker 9, Engine 1, Tanker 8, Engine 11, Paradise Engine 22 and Blair Pumper Tanker 5.
The fire department was assisted by some of their mutual aid partners, including Paradise Emergency services, Blair Township Emergency Services, Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, Grand Traverse 911, DTE Energy and Cherryland Electric Cooperative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.