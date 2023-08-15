Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 40 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 11 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and highest waves. &&