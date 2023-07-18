TRAVERSE CITY — Sparring attorneys aired new details in a contract dispute between a county-owned nursing home and an alternative care organization they helped start.
Last month, Grand Traverse Pavilions and its charitable foundation filed a civil lawsuit against PACE North, a healthcare nonprofit that serves elderly participants at a center on Garfield Road.
PACE stands for “Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly,” and is a state-organized, federally funded program that aims to assist seniors who want to stay in their own homes as they age.
On Monday, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer heard arguments on a temporary restraining order, sought by the Pavilions, to prohibit PACE North from terminating a management contract.
The two care organizations first entered into a management agreement in 2018, then renewed the agreement in December.
“The parties entered into a 20-year management agreement just seven months ago,” attorney John Lauderbach, who represents the Pavilions, told the court.
“Now, PACE just simply wants to walk away from all these interrelated agreements and we still don’t know why,” Lauderbach said. “They’ve never told us — other than, financially, this is a bad deal.”
That’s not exactly the full story, argued attorney Andrew Vredenburg, who represents PACE North.
The PACE North board, records show, agreed May 31 to terminate the agreement, which calls for the Pavilions to provide certain services for a monthly fee.
“This was set up as a way to create an income stream simply for Pavilions, who needs income,” Vredenburg said. “The way that it is structured now, with the amount of funds that are flowing out of our entity into the Pavilions, may create a situation where we could lose our tax-exempt status.”
Lauderbach said the judge could grant the temporary restraining order and seek witness testimony at a future evidentiary hearing, without any harm to PACE North, since they weren’t paying the monthly fee anyway.
Vredenburg said technology services were the only benefit in the agreement for PACE North, the services were overpriced, and when PACE North tried to hire a new IT vendor, the Pavilions declined to provide log-in details.
Vredenburg acknowledged the Pavilions previously provided some start-up funds — about $25,000, he said — and allowed fundraising and grants for PACE North to be funneled through the Pavilions charitable foundation.
“We’re a very strong entity now, because we’ve grown it to the point that we have,” Vredenburg said. “If we are required to continue to pay management fees and accrue these liabilities to DHHS board and the DHHS, that’s going to reduce what we can provide to the elderly up in northern Michigan.”
The county’s Department of Health and Human Services board oversees the Pavilions and appoints board members to the Pavilions foundation and to the PACE North board.
DHHS also leases the building PACE North uses as its center from the county, then subleases it to PACE North.
When PACE North was founded in 2017, the organization took out a $3 million loan from National Cooperative Bank, and the Pavilions agreed to guarantee a certain level of liquidity, through about 2020.
That period is long over, Vredenburg said. Lauderbach countered with the fact that the bank has yet to release the Pavilions from that $40,000 liquidity obligation.
The lawsuit, filed June 30, shows the relationship between the two organizations began to officially unravel on or about May 27.
That’s the date that Nicole Farkas, PACE North’s executive director, sent an email to PACE North board members, with an attached resolution that, if passed, would terminate the management agreement.
Days later, Farkas emailed Rose Coleman, Pavilions CEO, stating the PACE North board passed the resolution. Coleman, court records show, attended that meeting so she would have known about the resolution.
“Hello Rose,” Farkas wrote to Coleman. “At the 5/31/23 board meeting that Cecil, Mary and you were present for, the “Resolutions of the Board of Directors of PACE North” passed. There was an amendment proposed which passed stating that termination of the agreement would be 60 days from 5/31/23.”
Language in the management agreement does provide for termination in the event certain conditions apply, such as accrual of unpaid fees of $1 million or more, insolvency by either party, or if either party’s tax exemption status was in jeopardy.
Vredenburg told the judge PACE North’s status could be jeopardy, though this was not stated in the email, nor do Pavilions officials consider an email to satisfy the “official notice” requirement.
“You noted that the Management Agreement ends on 7/30, but GTP has not received formal written notice from PACE regarding its intent to terminate the Management Agreement,” Coleman emailed back to Farkas. “We will not address this until GTP receives formal written notice regarding this issue from PACE in accordance with the Management Agreement.”
Judge Elsenheimer did not rule on the temporary restraining order, but said he would yet this week if necessary.
“I sense from the communications that I was having with counsel today, regarding an adjournment, that perhaps there was some discussions going on and I would like those to continue,” the judge said.
