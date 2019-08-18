TRAVERSE CITY — Aug. 21 is Senior Citizens Day, but being a senior has its rewards all year long.
Just ask Evelyn Lambert, 85, who has traveled to dozens of places — from Detroit to New Orleans to Ireland — with her local senior center network.
The Williamsburg widow said she almost didn’t have to lift a finger, as the Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network planned each trip. Another bonus: tour guides, meals and activities are often included in the price.
“They have a lot of great trips,” said Lambert, who often brings a friend along but also embraces solo traveling. “You just have to make sure you get there on time. That’s the way to go, and it’s a safe way to go because you’re in a group.”
Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network Manager Lori Wells said the network only offered local trips until about 22 years ago, when it expanded its travel program. This fall, area seniors and their guests can visit the Wisconsin Dells, Scotland and Mackinac Island.
“Anyone can travel with us, not just Senior Center members,” Wells said. “They just have to be able to manage themselves and take care of themselves. There are some limitations, but just because you’re 85 doesn’t mean you don’t want to pick pineapples in Hawaii.”
Tours tailored to the older set allow seniors who are single or widowed and don’t like to travel alone, who are looking for additional friendships, and who have driving restrictions or who feel safer in groups to enjoy travel without the hassle of planning and navigating. Tour buses stop every few hours for passengers to rest and stretch their legs and tour participants can even opt out of activities that might be too challenging, Lambert said.
“A lot of seniors like to travel, but the task of figuring out where to go becomes daunting and overwhelming,” Wells said. “Group travel allows them to enjoy their experience and discover new places — many places on their bucket list.”
A committee of volunteers, including Wells, tries to plan 12 to 15 trips each year from April through October: a couple of overseas excursions as well as overnight and day trips. Seniors have also been to Australia, New Zealand, Africa, England and other countries.
The European river cruises, United States national parks and Hawaii are among the most popular, Wells said. The senior network’s mystery trips usually stay in the U.S., but Wells said people enjoy not knowing the destination until they arrive.
Wells said the network announces its trips every fall to allow enough time for financial planning — trips typically cost between $2500 and $3500 — and reviewing the accommodation information like whether steps or other strenuous activities are involved. For instance, a Labor Day Bridge Walk excursion along the Mackinac Bridge might not work for those who need frequent bathroom breaks. She said about 17 people attended a recent informational meeting about the September 2020 trip to Croatia. It is necessary, she said, to start planning a couple years ahead of time, as tours can fill up fast.
“You never know what will pique people’s interest,” she said. “We usually have 75 percent capacity by February or March.”
A “full” trip is about 40 people, but Wells said if fewer sign up, the tour company the network works with pairs them with adults from other areas. This can prevent cancellations.
“It’s more than a travel group,” Wells said. “The best part is they make new friends on every trip.”
Lambert said she likes to bake cookies for her fellow travelers so they can enjoy a treat while on the bus. They may not know her name at first, but they affectionately call her the “cookie lady.”
Though only a few hours away, she said she is looking forward to returning to the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island this fall.
“You have all the time in the world — relax and enjoy yourself,” she said. “The food is fantastic.”
Call 231-922-4911 to learn about upcoming trips and programs through the Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.