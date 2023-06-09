TRAVERSE CITY — There are fragments of Anastasiia Hrukach’s past that she may never get back.
Her home in Chernihiv, Ukraine. The school she once attended. The nearby villages where she spent her summers helping her grandparents on the farm. Her younger brother’s primary school years. These were the things she expected to return to in May 2022, when her year as a foreign exchange student at Traverse City Central was slated to end.
Then the war came.
The war did not start in February 2022, when Russian troops laid siege to her northern Ukrainian city, turning much of it to rubble, Hrukach said. Fighting had been ongoing since 2014, but was secluded to the eastern part of the country. It never had touched anyone she knew.
Up until that day, when Chernihiv and many other Ukrainian cities were attacked, no one, including her, thought Russia would mount a full-scale invasion, she said. When the bridge connecting Chernihiv to the rest of the country was bombed, the entire city was cut off. And so, too, was her way home.
“I was honestly really shocked, because I didn’t have a plan for the future at all,” she said.
The night just before it happened — early morning in Ukrainian time — Hrukach went to bed while her host parents, Dan and Erin Bowles, stayed up and watched the news unfold, thinking, “Oh, no, she doesn’t even know this yet,” Erin recounted.
They made sure they were up with her in the morning to talk about it, but those early days were “chaos” — not knowing what would happen, or where people were.
“It was scary,” Bowles said.
Hrukach said she cried a lot during that time. The war in Ukraine meant Hrukach would stay in the United States and attend an extra year of high school.
In Ukraine, high school only goes up to grade 11. Once she returned, Hrukach only had to take the national exam before she could graduate. Now, she had to stay in America as a high school junior.
This past weekend, she walked across the stage at the Traverse City Central commencements at Kresge Auditorium to receive her American diploma.
In the time leading up to her graduation, Hrukach said she got involved in extracurriculars like Key Club and Tutoring Club. She has taken dual enrollment courses at Northwest Michigan College. Her host family ignited a passion for athletics and the outdoors — she ran a 5K and excelled at tennis and cross country. She also fell in love with math — especially precalculus — something she had never connected with, the way it was taught in Ukraine.
Michael Stivani, her math teacher, said he watched Hrukach flourish into a leader in the two years he knew her.
There were some days when she’d come in and he could tell she was upset. At one point, he suggested that she could take a few days off for her mental health.
“She looked at me, and it was so sincere, and she just said, ‘What good would that do?’” Stivani recalled. “‘I would just sit home and be upset. I might as well come here and work hard and honor my family.’
”And with that kind of personality and her natural abilities, I honestly think she’s going to be able to do whatever she wants.”
There were some uncertainties for her along the way, and some that linger.
There was the paperwork. As Hrukach’s visa was set to expire last year, the Bowles reached out to a group called Justice for Our Neighbors, JFON. That organization helped Hrukach fill out her application for temporary protected status to stay in the U.S.
But, unless extended by the federal government, temporary protected status is only scheduled to continue until October. Having arrived here prior to the Russian invasion, Hrukach can’t file for refugee status.
Hrukach plans to attend Western Michigan University in the fall to study chemical and paper engineering. Her current plan is to stay for all four years of college, returning to visit her host family during breaks and holidays. But even to get a student visa, she would have to first leave the country before coming back.
There also is her family back home. Hrukach lost contact with them for a time, as power lines went down and they fled Chernihiv.
Bowles remembered one day when they finally tried to reach Hrukach’s family on her grandparent’s landline. The phone rang a few times before someone finally answered.
“We just all broke down in tears,” Bowles said.
Suddenly, there was commotion on the other end, as the family went running for a bomb shelter. The phone call ended abruptly, the Bowles looked at each other, and decided they would take Hrukach on a hike to take her mind off it, Erin said.
There were many such hikes in those days, she said.
Hrukach’s family members were all safe, but the likelihood of any of them leaving the country is slim. Hrukach’s father, who is of conscription age, isn’t allowed to leave. Her mother speaks no English. Her brother is too young to travel on his own.
She misses them, and it will be an emotional day when they’re finally able to reunite in person, she said. But they all agreed: she’s safer where she is for now.
The situation in Chernihiv has improved, and Russian troops have withdrawn. But she expects there will be many things she doesn’t recognize.
“It’s not going to be the same, even if they rebuild, which will take a while,” she said. “It still won’t have those memories that they had before.”
