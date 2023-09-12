TRAVERSE CITY — Only the sound of early morning rush hour traffic could be heard as the bagpipe breathed out music in honor of those who lost their lives 22 years ago in the worst attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor.
At 8:30 a.m. Monday, approximately 75 people gathered at the Grand Traverse 9/11 Memorial Park to pay tribute to the 2,977 people who lost their lives that day.
More than two decades ago, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial flights resulting in the deaths of thousands of Americans.
Three of those flights crashed into their intended targets, which included the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
The fourth plane never made it to its intended target in Washington, D.C., instead crashing into a field in Pennsylvania.
Monday’s ceremony commemorating that day began with three Grand Traverse County Metro Fire Department firefighters and three local scouts from Troops 34 and 35 processioning in with flags.
The troop’s scoutmaster, Dave Weaver, said community service is a core tenant of the Boy Scouts of America, and an important part of staying true to their oath.
“Being present at an event like this, all of these scouts were not even born when this occurred,” he said. “Wearing their uniforms shows that you are present within the community.”
His colleague, and scoutmaster for Troop 131 in Suttons Bay, Lynn Bakker agreed.
“I think this shows support for our first responders — at least that’s why I’m here, and that’s why members of my troop have been here in the past,” she said. “Some of our troop members grow up to be firemen, EMTs, things like that, and so to show up for that shows our support.”
The troops and firefighters then raised the flags to half-staff, just like they would be all around the country, Metro Fire Department Chief Pat Parker said.
The memorial then continued, and went on to feature speeches from Parker and Grand Traverse County Emergency Management Coordinator Gregg Bird, as well as the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “American Anthem,” sung by Traverse City West Senior High School student Alex Roush.
“It’s hard to believe that 22 years ago, this morning, workers and citizens in New York, the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, started their day on routine,” he said during Monday’s opening remarks. “That soon would shake a nation’s core.”
The fire department was joined by other first responders including local Emergency Medical Services technicians, Michigan State Police troopers and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office command staff and deputies.
Bird spoke about how he and other first responders from Maryland went to visit New York City in the mid-1990s, and ended up spending time with Fire Department of New York Ladder Company 3.
He remembers drinking a “cuppa” or a large mug of Chock full O’ Nuts black coffee with the station’s captain, Patrick “Paddy” Brown, and joining fellow firefighters on calls with their department.
“To make a long story short we had found our home at Ladder 3, Battalion 6,” he said.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Ladder 3 was the third truck to respond to the scene, with many of their firefighters losing their lives that day.
“I choose to share this story with you today as a reason why we should continue to remember. These heroes, just a few of the 2,977 citizens and first responders that died that day are reason that we should stand up to adversity,” he said. “That’s why we should find the courage and strength to continue fighting.”
Bird gave his address in front of the middle of the memorial park, where a piece of steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center sits.
Bricks with each name of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day create the path to it.
According to Metro Fire Department officials, members from the station went to retrieve the 3,100-pound beam from an airport hangar in New York in 2011. A year later, Parker said, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani came to Traverse City to see the memorial in person.
For East Bay Township Trustee Tracey Bartlett, Monday’s event was a time to pay tribute to local heroes.
“9/11 changed our world,” she said. “We also wanted to show our support to first responders and this is a great way to show that support.”
