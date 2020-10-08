BELLAIRE — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer condemned a militia group accused of plotting not only to abduct and execute her, but also attack the Michigan State Capitol and launch a civil war.
She called the 13 men who face charges — 6 in federal court, 7 within state courts — “sick and depraved.” Some of the men are associated with militia group “Wolverine Watchmen,” according to court records, and their plans were thwarted by efforts by the Michigan State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Several politicians took to Twitter to react to the news, including Michigan U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who took a swing at President Donald Trump for an April Tweet in which the president made a call to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN.”
The men accused of organizing the scheme began their effort around that time, according to a federal affidavit.
Each man faces multiple charges, either in state or federal court, stemming from accusations they spent months preparing for an assault on Whitmer’s northern Michigan home. A 15-page affidavit by FBI Special Agent Richard J. Trask II filed in U.S. District court describes a multi-state investigation by FBI agents and MSP investigators who employed both confidential informants and undercover personnel to record the group’s planning and training.
The group — all but one of them Michigan residents — first hatched a plan to gun down guards, storm the Capitol building and kidnap Whitmer to later be executed, according to court records.
The plan evolved into kidnapping Whitmer from her vacation home in an assault plan that involved detonating a bomb beneath a nearby bridge. Once abducted, the plan was to take Whitmer to Wisconsin and holding a “mock trial” over what the men claimed were the governor’s unconstitutional abuses of power, according to court documents.
“This is more than just political disagreement or passionate advocacy — some of these groups’ mission is simply to create chaos and inflict harm upon others,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.
She called the plot the result of a “disturbing increase in anti-government rhetoric and the re-emergence of groups that embrace extremist ideals.”
Nessel’s office is handling the in-state cases, and she said the charges her office levied against seven of the men are subject to change as the investigation continues and a full review of evidence is conducted.
Six of the men — Barry Croft, of Delaware, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta — will face federal charges, according to court records. A joint complaint shows a charge of conspiracy to attempt kidnapping against each of them.
Adam Fox, a Michigan resident, is accused of organizing the plot to attack Michigan’s government over what he and others saw as an abuse of rights. Fox repeatedly referred to Whitmer as a “tyrant” and seethed over her “uncontrolled power,” according to federal court records.
Fox allied with Wolverine Watchmen after meeting a leader at a gun rights rally, according to court records.
The FBI affidavit shows agents began monitoring the group after discovering social media conversations between Fox and Croft and others early this year. In it, the pair vowed to gather more members and push ahead with efforts to “take violent action against multiple state governments they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution,” according to court records.
In June, the men met with 13 other people in Dublin, Ohio, to discuss visions of an ideal society where “they could be self-sufficient,” and the Bill of Rights was closely followed, Trask’s federal affidavit states.
Multiple members spoke of “murdering ‘tyrants,’” and “taking” a sitting governor, according to the affidavit, which details audio recordings and observations from undercover officers and informants. In other discussions, one of the men suggested they have one member go to Whitmer’s vacation home to “knock on the door and when she answers it, just cap her.”
Later meetings — held in a hidden bunker under the floor of Fox’s business — revealed plans to use “’Molotov cocktails’ to destroy police vehicles” and for “countering” law enforcement and first responders. Meetings in late June and July saw the men gather for firearms trainings and to test homemade bombs, the affidavit states.
The final version of the plan was to “snatch and grab” Whitmer as she entered or exited her vacation home, according to the affidavit.
State-level charges have been filed against seven men, including Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, who faces felony counts of providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and felony firearm possession; Belleville resident Shawn Fix, 38, also charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and felony firearm possession; Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 26, both charged with threat of terrorism, gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts and felony firearm possession.
Three of the men who face state charges — Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac; William Null, 38, of Shelbyville and Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell — were arraigned via Zoom in Antrim County. Each faces charges of making threats of terrorism, which carries a potential life sentence, and a felony weapons offense, according to court filings. Each has minimal criminal history, according to Attorney Paul Jarboe, who represented the three during their arraignments.
The Nulls were each held on $250,000 cash bonds, and Molitor was given a $250,000, 10 percent bond. Each will next appear for preliminary exams on Oct. 21.
Fix is also in custody in Antrim County, but has not yet been arraigned, according to an attorney general’s statement.
Morrison and Musico were arraigned in Jackson County.
Fox was adamant that the kidnapping take place before the national election, and planned to buy a taser to carry it out, according to federal court records. He and co-defendants Ty Garbin, Daniel Harris and Kaleb Franks — all of whom face federal charges — planned to meet Tuesday to pay for explosives and exchange gear.
That meeting would’ve been with an undercover FBI agent.
“For those who think that law enforcement is distracted, let me assure you that we are very much engaged with taking our responsibility to protect the public very seriously,” Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, said during a Thursday press conference.
Gasper said law enforcement depends on the public to let them know about potential criminal acts and asked that tips be called in to 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitted online at www.FBI.com.
The governor, who has been both heralded and derided for her executive order restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, also offered harsh words to President Donald Trump, who she accused of endorsing such extremism.
Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tweeted a response hours later, claiming Trump has “continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate.” She also accuses Whitmer of “sowing division by making these outlandish allegations.”
Trump offered a slew of Tweets, denouncing the governor because “rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist,” and that she “has done a terrible job.”
He then called for Whitmer to reopen the state, schools and churches — changes already pending after a decision from the Michigan Supreme Court.
“When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight,” Whitmer said at her earlier press conference, calling out Trump’s words to the Proud Boys and other extremist groups, “stand back and stand by” on a debate stage. “Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry.”
Whitmer also used her statement to call for a renewed effort to see the humanity in each other that she feels went missing amid the pandemic.
“This should be a moment for national unity, where we all pull together as Americans to meet this challenge head-on with the same might and muscle that put a man on the moon,” Whitmer said. “We are not each other’s enemy. This virus is our enemy. And it is relentless.
“It threatens us all.”
Jordan Travis, Mardi Link, Sheri McWhirter and Patti Brandt-Burgess contributed to this report.
