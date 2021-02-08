TRAVERSE CITY — Police evacuated residents nearby a residence in Traverse City where a man reportedly made threats with a long gun.
Traverse City Police reported a 40-year-old man threatened to harm himself Saturday, and both city police and Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies responded to the incident in the 500 block of Railroad Court. No injuries were reported as a result.
Authorities said the man's partner and their child were also in the home at the time. They left the residence while negotiators continued to speak with the man, police said.
Officials eventually determined the man was not a harm to the public and entry into the home would unnecessarily escalate the potentially violent circumstances. Police said they monitored the situation throughout the night and provided the man with outreach information.
Det. Sgt. Matt Richmond declined to further comment about the incident.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255, which provides 24/7 confidential and free support for those in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.