TRAVERSE CITY — Zoning changes that Traverse City planners hope could allow for more housing density drew a crowd to an open house to sound off on the proposals.
Planning commissioners fielded questions and input on the proposals Tuesday evening, each one talking about one of six categories into which the amendments were grouped. While some audience members had hope the changes would create more housing opportunities, especially for younger residents, others feared they would invite traffic, absentee landlords and other damaging impacts.
Jackie Anderson had another concern still — that the changes might not have much effect at all. She told planning commissioners before about a study that found other cities that upzoned residential districts saw a less than 1-percent increase in housing stock. City planners didn’t seem to have the data to back up the proposals she had hoped to see at the open house.
“I’ve been asking for data, and I haven’t heard any,” she said.
Other participants were more optimistic, even if they had some reservations about a few of the ideas. Jack Lankford said he’s pro-housing, but within reason. It has to be added thoughtfully with regards to economic development, realistic standards and community and neighborhood feel.
“Part of the reason we all like living in Traverse City is because of the community, the neighborhoods and how it feels, so I think that needs to have a place when we talk about developing housing,” he said.
Lankford said he’s in favor of keeping a requirement that accessory dwelling units be limited to homes where the owner lives in either the principal or accessory dwelling.
Removing that requirement is one proposed change for accessory dwelling units, often called in-law flats, others being eliminating a 15-per-year cap on new ones, and allowing them on parcels with duplexes.
Other proposals for the city’s one- and two-family zoning districts include shrinking lot minimum sizes, allowing two homes on oversized one-family lots where dimensions permit and eliminating the need to split that lot if another property line would create unworkable setbacks. They would also permit up to four dwellings in two structures on two-family lots, add definitions for duplex, triplex and quadplex housing and make it easier to split a home into a duplex.
That last change aims at making it easier for residents who no longer use their full house to divide it and rent out part, planning commission Chairman David Hassing said.
Overall, he argued, the changes are about creating opportunity for people of different socioeconomic backgrounds to find a place to live within city limits. He pointed to other studies showing how the overabundance of single-family zoning can crimp the opportunities for growth and housing variety for young professionals, returning college graduates, service employees and more.
“Creating housing variety is a way to bring all of those different people together within the walkable, wonderful, amenity-filled neighborhoods that we all love in Traverse City,” Hassing said.
There was plenty of skepticism, with a few bringing handmade protest signs objecting to calling their homes “housing stock,” and asserting that density destroys neighborhoods. Hassing had an exchange with a participant who said shrinking lot sizes and allowing two homes on one lot would result in trees being cut, which seemed to undercut the climate change argument.
Hassing said later that letting people live closer to town and giving them the opportunity to drive less would cut their carbon footprint, even if some trees have to fall.
Douglas Hoagg said he’s concerned that lifting owner-occupancy requirements would open the door for investors to scoop up more houses. That could make the city’s housing market even more difficult. Allowing more duplexes would make the properties even more attractive by creating more rental revenue opportunities, he said.
Some of the proposed changes seemed too broad, too quickly to Christina Lamie, she said. Along with sharing concerns about removing the owner-occupancy requirement for accessory dwelling units, she wondered if making it easier to create duplexes would lead to a “slippery slope.”
“I think homeownership is a more stable life,” she said. “I’ve been a renter, renting is not a stable life, it kind of sucks. I don’t want to see Traverse City become a sea of rentals.”
Lankford said he lives in a home split into four apartments, and neighbors have left hostile notes on his car. It’s upsetting for someone who, at 21, has lived in town all his life and wants to stay.
Finding a place to rent in the first place was tough for Erin Slomers, who recently moved to the city to work for Blue Cross Blue Shield, she said. She’s 25 and hears similar struggles from people her age in finding something affordable, in town and close to their job. Now her apartment in Slabtown is up for sale, leaving her and other tenants concerned about what comes next.
The proposals looked like a way to create more housing options in a city where they can be limited, Slomers said.
Lamie said she thought allowing more accessory dwelling units would be a good way to create new homes without affecting neighborhood character.
Slomers said she’s all for this proposal, too, since they could serve as a good starter apartment for others her age.
“Maybe having an apartment above a garage, offering more of those would be amazing, because I don’t need something big, I just need something that I can, while I’m starting off my career, a place that I can stay until maybe I can afford a better apartment,” she said.
Planning Commissioner Anna Dituri said she heard feedback like this and more while she sat at the table for accessory dwelling unit proposals. It’ll all go back to the planning commission ahead of its June 6 public hearing on the amendments.
