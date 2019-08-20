ELK RAPIDS — A group of neighbors descended on the Elk Rapids Village Council to complain about the schedule of a possible sewer extension project.
Then village trustees ordered a delay to a pending deadline for a neighborhood vote that had caused concerns.
Arlene Staich, of Green Acres Lane in Elk Rapids, said during Monday’s public meeting that she is concerned about a possible sewer extension into her neighborhood. The costs could be sizable, she said, but the most disconcerting element was when the village set a deadline for her to weigh in — before the end of this month.
Staich said the problem is there wouldn’t be time to have questions about the proposal answered before that deadline because the village manager is on vacation until September.
“How can you vote without any input?” she asked.
Staich wasn’t the only one to complain.
Stephanie Gildersleeve, of Meguzee Point Road, said not only was the deadline improperly set, but she didn’t like the idea that a non-vote would be counted as a no vote. That’s how it was explained in a letter she received from the village, she said.
Two other residents also complained about the timing of the deadline to get their decision to village officials.
Trustee Melissa West apologized for the confusion and suggested the council should direct village Manager Bill Cooper to postpone the deadline for residents of that neighborhood to respond to the sewer extension inquiry.
“I see a conundrum here at this point in time,” said council President Pro-Tem Barbara Mullaly.
She suggested no decisions be required by the neighborhood’s residents until after a special meeting with them can be scheduled, similar to what happened for the residents of Mitchell Street.
Village leaders in the spring began to explore whether to extend public sewer lines down Mitchell Street, along with the Meguzee Point and Green Acres neighborhoods.
The village paid $5,500 to engineering firm Gosling Czubak to study the issue.
The company’s subsequent report estimates Mitchell Street homeowners might be expected to pay $20,000 in a special assessment over a 20-year period, while those on Meguzee Point Road would pay $38,000 and those in the Green Acres neighborhood would pay up to $62,000.
Those estimated costs don’t include the individual hookup costs for each house, nor potential costs for additionally needed grinder pumps.
Staich said she doesn’t want to make a decision until there are firmer figures.
“We need to get a plan together,” she said.
Village officials have said they would explore grant funding for the sewer extension proposal.
