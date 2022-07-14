TRAVERSE CITY — Tax breaks have long helped developers build affordable housing in Traverse City and elsewhere, and now the city’s Downtown Development Authority will again consider a different kind.
The DDA board will discuss whether neighborhood enterprise zones are a tool to use so developers can build what authority CEO Jean Derenzy said could be a variety of housing types. It also comes with an assurance that the rents stay affordable for the duration of the tax break, which can stretch up to 15 years.
These arrangements let local governments strike tax deals with developers of housing that cut new or renovated projects’ tax bills down to half of an average rate the state determines each year, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. That rate ramps up over the last three years of the agreement.
Not only do such agreements require the local governments’ approval, but the State Tax Commission must sign off on them as well, according to the state treasury department.
Derenzy said the tax break only would apply if the third party could provide oversight to ensure rents actually remain affordable as the developer and city would agree to in striking such a deal.
“It’s a tool that the state has that we have not utilized within the DDA district,” she said, adding the city has used it once before. “So is there an opportunity to look at it again and see if it’s time to try to meet the goals of the city and of the DDA with this tool?”
It’s not the first time the DDA discussed such an idea. They talked about neighborhood economic zones in spring 2021 as a possibility for Great Lakes Capital’s project at 309 West Front Street, as previously reported.
The developer contracted an apartments-and-retail building with below-grade parking between the building housing 4Front Credit Union’s administrative center and the Boardman/Ottaway River — construction crews had one lane of West Front Street closed to make room for a crane Wednesday.
The possibility of incentivizing affordable housing, particularly on costly or contaminated land, piqued the curiosity of some city commissioners and DDA board members. But it drew some resistance as well from both bodies by some members who saw the program as a poor fit for the project, or a giveaway to its developers.
Derenzy said the discussion stems from Great Lakes Capital’s interest for a neighborhood economic zone, this time for one that would include 124 West Front Street.
That’s the vacant, dug-out lot between the Record-Eagle and the Pine Street Bridge along the Boardman/Ottaway River.
Kevin Endres, the parcel’s listing agent and owner of Three West, said the company put the lot under contract again after letting a previous one expire.
Messages left with Great Lakes Capital weren’t returned Wednesday.
The company previously envisioned a mixed-use building with commercial space on the first floor and housing on the upper levels, as reported.
Derenzy said she wants to consider neighborhood enterprise zones more holistically rather than focus on one project, and board Chairman Gabe Schneider agreed.
“I would say any specific projects will have to be considered on its own merits, but as a tool, I think we should consider neighborhood enterprise zones for all of the districts of our community to see if it’s the right fit, if it’s the right tool,” he said.
Schneider said he’s hoping to keep politics out of the discussion, or at least from dominating it. He acknowledged that any question involving tax money might result in politics “creeping in no matter what,” but he still sees discussing neighborhood enterprise zones as a great opportunity.
It’s a particularly good moment in light of the DDA’s ongoing strategic planning looking at not only how the authority is organized but how it’s funded and what its priorities over the next few decades should be, Schneider said.
“Our entire community is doing great things, and we need to just make sure that we’re not closing doors on opportunities or on tools because we’re afraid of the potential political ramifications,” he said.
