TRAVERSE CITY — Establishing a Neighborhood Enterprise Zone could help a developer add workforce housing to Traverse City’s downtown.
That’s the premise city commissioners will discuss at a study session Monday. City Manager Marty Colburn laid out the pros and cons of an arrangement that would partially waive property taxes on a building planned for 124 West Front Street for up to 15 years.
Great Lakes Capital wants to build 80 apartments, ground-floor retail and underground parking at the vacant lot once the home of Grand Traverse Auto, as previously reported. In exchange for renting half those apartments to people earning 80 to 120 percent area median income, the developer would get a 15-year tax break on those apartments while paying the full amount on the rest of the building.
Colburn in his memo said Neighborhood Enterprise Zones can only be established before a project is proposed, but said Friday that Great Lakes Capital’s approved site plans from 2020 for 124 West Front don’t preclude creating one for the property.
Creating an NEZ would require approval from the state as well, Colburn said.
Commissioners on Monday also will discuss plans to plant trees throughout the city using $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding. That could include planting seedlings at city parks and waterfront areas, as well as purchasing a new water truck, chipping in to plant trees for a Kids Creek restoration project and forest management at Hickory Hills, for a total of 2,215 trees planted through 2025, according to a memo from city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Michelle Hunt.
Commissioners also will hear about another ARPA-funded project, this one to add food composting equipment to the city’s Keystone Road composting site. SEEDS Ecology & Education Centers will collaborate on a two-year pilot to install and use the self-contained composting system with a $255,396 grant and a $68,032 in-kind match largely consisting of staff hours, donated compost and a land lease for the equipment site.
Lastly, commissioners will hear an update on Traverse City Light & Power’s studies into the practicalities of electrification, especially for electric vehicles and heat pumps.
