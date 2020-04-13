BEULAH — A 23-year-old Beulah man has been arraigned on an open charge of homicide in connection with a shooting death that took place Saturday.
Taylor Manol is suspected of shooting Alexander Kosta Sarantos, 56, several times through the front window of Sarantos' house.
Manol lives next door to Sarantos, said Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel.
Sarantos' body was discovered when a friend became worried after not hearing from him. The friend, who was not named, called 911 after seeing Sarantos' car in the driveway and the bullet holes through the window of his home.
Sarantos apparently lived alone.
Schendel said Manol is suspected of standing in the driveway while firing multiple gunshots into Sarantos' home.
"Manol had left his residence to move closer to the home," Schendel said.
Schendel said he has seen chatter on social media calling the shooting an accident.
"This was not an accident," Schendel said. "This was intentional and he is being charged with open murder."
Schendel said a motive for the shooting is not yet known.
Manol was denied bond, according to Sara Swanson, Benzie County prosecuting attorney.
A preliminary examination on the charge has been set for April 30. Manol will be assigned an attorney from the public defenders office.
Benzie County has not had a homicide since 2012, Schendel said, when Deshawn Stanton shot his wife during an argument. Stanton was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.