TRAVERSE CITY – Negotiations are in progress on offers received by Traverse City Area Public Schools for two properties: Tompkins Boardman Administration building at 412 Webster in Traverse City; and the Bertha Vos School building at 3723 Shore Road in Williamsburg.
Those deals aren’t done yet.
For the Vos property, Acme Township Supervisor Doug White addressed the TCAPS Board of Education Monday night to thank them for their patience while the township arranges for the roof and boiler to be inspected.
It’s been particularly difficult to get a call back on the boiler, White noted.
The expectation is that, after those inspections, a purchase agreement will be submitted to the school district. When that happens, the board authorized Superintendent John VanWagoner to enter into negotiations with Acme Township on the offer.
As for the Boardman building, circumstances have not changed, VanWagoner said.
When last discussed at their August meeting, board members approved entering into negotiations with local architects and builders Ken Richmond and Eric Gerstner, who pledged to reconfigure the building into residential units.
On Monday, the board received an offer and tabled it. A proposal from Keel Capitol LLC, who had originally made a $1.2 million offer on the building, was sent to VanWagoner and the board via email, however there was not enough time before the meeting for them to review it.
It’s likely that the proposal will be addressed at their next meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 9, board President Scott Newman-Bale said.
In other business, the board heard reports from VanWagoner and members of curriculum, finance, operations and executive committees.
“We had a great start to the school year,” VanWagoner told the board. “We had really positive comments from staff and building principals.”
Reaction to the district’s new “away for the day” cell phone policy was “relatively quiet,” the superintendent noted, estimating a range of between 78 and 90 percent compliance, depending on the school building.
The new policy requires students in kindergarten through 8th grade to keep their phones turned off and put away all day. Students in 9th through 12th grade have to put their phones in an assigned storage sleeve before each class. High school students are allowed to use cell phones between classes and at lunchtime.
