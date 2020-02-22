TRAVERSE CITY — The resolution supporting the Second Amendment making its way to county decision-makers across the state has landed on the Grand Traverse County board’s agenda.
County Board Chair Rob Hentschel on Friday requested county staff put the resolution on the board’s March 4 meeting agenda.
The resolution is similar to one passed unanimously by Kalkaska County and discussed — but not passed — in Antrim County.
On Tuesday, officials in Monroe County, southeast of Ann Arbor, also passed what has been called a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” resolution and Hentschel said the verbiage is nearly identical to what is being proposed for Grand Traverse.
The word “sanctuary” has been removed from the title of the resolution set to be discussed in Grand Traverse County because of a concern about confusion over “Sanctuary Cities” as an immigration rights term, Hentschel said.
“For me personally its a no-brainer, and the resolution in Monroe got support from three Democrats so if anything can get the full support here, this one can,” he said in a phone interview Friday.
Unlike the resolution passed in Kalkaska, the resolution under consideration in Grand Traverse contains the following paragraphs:
“IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, hereby, declares its intent that public funds of the county not be used directly or indirectly, to restrict the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Grand Traverse County to keep and bear arms; nor shall this Board appropriate any funds to aid in the unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of rights under the Second Amendment; nor shall this Board appropriate any funds for enforcement of unconstitutional laws against the people of Grand Traverse County; and
IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, hereby, declares its intent to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms through such lawful means as may be expedient;”
The board has previously been criticized by meeting attendees and some of its own members for taking positions on state and national issues such as adding a citizenship question to the U.S. Census and supporting an Enbridge tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.
But Hentschel said in this instance, it is proper to do so.
“We’re so far removed from state and national government,” he said. “I believe it’s appropriate to take a stand at the county level.”
The Commission meets Wednesday March 4, beginning at 8 a.m., on the second floor of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.
