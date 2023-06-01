PETOSKEY — Starting next year, North Central Michigan College will offer a Practical Nurse certificate program to help address regional and statewide shortages.
The three-semester, cohort-style program is a collaborative effort with regional hospitals and nursing facilities like McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey, Medilodge of Gaylord and Bay Bluffs in Emmet County, which are all experiencing labor shortages left behind by the pandemic.
“Prior to COVID. Facilities and organizations were really working away from practical nurses. And the goal for all nurses was to be bachelor trained,” said Brent LaFaive, dean of nursing and health sciences at NCMC. “Since COVID, with so many people exiting the profession, we’ve really found a need for nurses being trained at any level. And the people that are applying in northern Michigan are looking for any type of entry into the healthcare field.”
Unlike registered nurses, practical nurses only require a certificate rather than an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.
LaFaive said, depending on the facility, they carry similar responsibilities as RNs and can earn $25 per hour locally, with wages set to increase to $30 per hour within five years.
“Many of our skilled nursing facilities in the area have long, long waiting lists, because they don’t have staff, they have beds, but they don’t have staff,” LaFaive said. “So, the hope is that we are able to reach a different set of people that we see the practical nurse program who don’t want a long, rigorous academic program.”
Students will complete traditional lecture and lab work in North Central’s simulation lab as well as on-site training at the college’s 10 clinical locations.
While classes begin in January, prospective students should apply to the program soon. The program is limited to 40 students per cohort.
“A holistic approach to nursing education involves providing students with multiple entry points into their career,” said Stephen Strom, vice president of academic affairs in a press release. “Students who complete a Fast Track program can return to complete a PN degree when it makes sense for them personally and professionally. With clinical work experience, they can advance to our RN program and continue their educational path as they desire.”
The move joins a regional effort to make nursing programs more accessible.
Northwestern Michigan College is one of 28 community colleges in Michigan to take advantage of state legislation passed last year that allows community colleges to develop partnerships for associate degree nurses to earn a BSN, according to previous reporting.
One of the goals was to make it easier for working students, so to that effect, Davenport University is offering a three-year BSN that, in addition to being a shorter program, offers most classes in-person on the NMC campus.
Michigan backed the legislation with $56 million in the 2023 fiscal year budget, with community colleges able to apply for a $2 million grant to get programs in place.
