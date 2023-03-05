PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College saw about 1,000 more credit hours being taken this semester compared to a year ago.
The college said it’s the largest increase among Michigan community colleges, according to a press release this week. The increase defies national trends as college enrollment declines.
NCMC Registrar Joe Balinski said it mostly has to do with new athletics programs and housing initiatives.
The college has had club sports programs for years, but North Central was granted membership in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) and the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region 12, Division II in 2021.
Balinski said many of the new students are college athletes drawn to the school since it joined the competitive conference. Athletes are required to take a heavier course load as full-time students.
“The athletics program has brought a unique group of students to campus, some from inside our district, but many are from outside of the district,” Balinski said. “They have to be full-time students. So that increases our tuition hours and credit hours.”
Another large factor, Balinski said, is the competitive housing market in the region.
As local rentals and the cost of commuting increase, dorm life has become a more viable option for students. Students who live on-campus are more likely to take a heavy course load, Balinski said.
“Our campus housing seems to be more competitive and more affordable for students,” he said.
Total enrollment increased only slightly — by six students. The college’s full-time equivalent (FTE), which aggregates part-time students into full-time students, also increased by 8.56 percent, or 67 students, according to a press release.
