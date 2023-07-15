PETOSKEY — The North Central Michigan College Board of Trustees will pursue an investigation into the melee between protesters and college staff that occurred last month at a guest lecture on Enbridge’s Line 5.
The motion was passed behind closed doors during a special meeting Friday after an inquiry was requested in a letter from the Association of Faculty and Professional Staff.
In a text-copy of the motion, the board said it has “been working with the City of Petoskey Department of Public Safety and is reviewing statements of Luncheon Lecture participants that were in attendance on June 22, to determine the facts surrounding this incident.”
The incident occurred at a ticketed installment of NCMC’s Luncheon Lecture Series on June 22. It featured Enbridge Community Engagement Manager Paul Meneghini, who was invited to present on the planned Great Lakes Tunnel Project beneath the Straits of Mackinac.
As Meneghini presented, protesters interrupted with a banner chanting “No Line 5,” before they were pushed out of the room by a group of people.
One video, recorded by Ed Timm, shows the scene from the audience.
After seeing videos and media reports, NCMC’s Faculty Association requested a neutral third-party conduct an inquiry into the incident.
NCMC President David Finley was allegedly involved in the fray, which the association said may violate the school’s employee handbook entry saying staff should refrain from using violence.
“If this had happened at MSU or University of Michigan, this would be a firestorm,” Faculty Association President Chet Jessick said previously.
The board’s investigation will be through the Michigan Community College Association. No further details were offered Friday.
“I welcome the findings of an independent investigation,” Finley said in a statement. “This will help us all move forward.”
Members of the board of trustees declined to comment for this report. Both parties in the incident have discussed potentially pressing charges with police.
Another Line 5 program within the Luncheon Lecture Series discussion is scheduled for Aug. 17 at NCMC. This event is expected to be a panel that includes Holly T. Bird, the attorney who is representing the protesters, as well as Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians tribal members JoAnne Cook, Netawn Kiogima and Deleta Smith and legal perspective from Liz Kirkwood, executive director of For Love of Water (FLOW).
Currently, Line 5 — Enbridge’s 69-year-old dual pipelines that move crude oil and natural gas liquids along the Straits of Mackinac, and across the U.S.-Canada border — is being discussed on several fronts.
Both the pipeline and the tunnel project are flashpoints for a number of groups concerned about the environmental impact to the Straits, tribal sovereignty and safety.
The state and Enbridge announced “The Great Lakes Tunnel” in 2018, but in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Enbridge to shut down Line 5 by revoking a 1953 easement. Michigan and Enbridge are waiting for a federal judge to decide if the argument over Whitmer’s shutdown order should be heard in a state or federal court.
In 2021, Canada invoked the 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty with the U.S. for the first time. The treaty sets forth agreements related to the transit of oil across the border. In doing so, Canada could make Line 5 a nation-to-nation issue and stall litigation on the state level.
In April 2023, leaders from 51 tribal nations sent a report to the United Nations Human Rights Council calling on Canada to withdraw its invocation of the 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty. Before that, all 12 of Michigan’s federally recognized tribes signed a letter to President Joseph Biden asking him to allow the state’s efforts to shut down Line 5.
In June, a federal judge ruled in favor of the Bad River Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians in Wisconsin which sued Enbridge over Line 5. The judge ordered the Canadian energy company to shut down and move part of Line 5 off the Bad River Band’s reservation within three years.
In early July, Enbridge said it can relocate a section of its Line 5 pipeline to comply with a judge’s order, but that it also is appealing the decision. The company filed permit requests to reroute the pipeline around the reservation back in 2020, and is urging quick government action on those permits.
The decision to build a tunnel underneath the Straits of Mackinac to shield Line 5 from damage was delayed to 2025 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
A recent decision in June, reported by The Detroit News, indicated that the Corps will only consider the 4 miles of Straits pipeline, a decision that was lauded by Enbridge and decried by environmental groups that wanted the pipeline considered in its entirety.
After the protest incident at NCMC, Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy released a statement saying the company “recognizes the rights of people to express their views legally and peacefully, and to discuss Enbridge’s business and projects. We encourage active discussions about our operations and projects, as long as everyone is respectful of one another and non-violent.”
