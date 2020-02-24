FIFE LAKE — Reginald Vandenberg is a patriotic American.
He’s proud of his citizenship which he earned through naturalization more than four decades ago. It never occurred to him that anyone would ever treat him like he was anything less than a citizen.
Then he went to get an enhanced driver’s license from the Michigan Secretary of State’s office in Kalkaska.
Vandenberg took with him his 1947 birth certificate from Rotterdam in The Netherlands. He also had his naturalization document from 1974 when he became a U.S. citizen at 27 years old. And just in case, he took his expired passport and his U.S. Homeland Security identification card from when he was background-checked to drive a local school bus.
He thought that would be enough.
“They wouldn’t accept my citizenship paperwork which is a federal document and then they wouldn’t take my birth certificate,” Vandenberg said while sitting at a dining table in his Fife Lake home.
“She said ‘I can’t read this,’ and I said ‘neither can I,’” he said.
Instead of issuing him his enhanced driver’s license — which on Oct. 1 can be used not only to board domestic flights but also travel by land or sea without a passport among North American and some Caribbean countries — they made photocopies of his documents and sent him home empty-handed.
“On the way home I had tears in my eyes,” Vandenberg said. “I’m being penalized for being born in another country even though I’ve been a citizen for 45 years. It’s discrimination as far as I’m concerned.
“I can’t help I was born in Europe. And I’m sure I’m not the only one,” he said.
He most certainly isn’t, said Jake Rollow, communications director for the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office.
Recent U.S. Census figures show 6.7 percent of Michigan’s nearly 10 million residents are foreign-born — approximately 669,000. Not all of those residents are going to seek an enhanced driver’s license, though.
For those who do, Rollow said the time it takes for naturalized citizens to have their enhanced licenses issued really is a case-by-case situation. It matters when they became citizens, he said.
“It depends a bit on the age and type of documents people bring in,” Rollow said.
Because Vandenberg’s paperwork is 45 years old, authorities were required to have it undergo extra federal checks — a lengthier verification process for documents that aren’t easily corroborated electronically.
Vandenberg didn’t understand that at the time and took the rigmarole personally, he said.
“To me, this is good as gold,” Vandenberg said while holding his naturalization certificate in his hands.
Rollow said state officials also believe those documents are sacrosanct — both Vandenberg’s and those of other naturalized citizens.
“We absolutely understand the importance of citizenship and especially for naturalized citizens. That’s a big life milestone for them, which we appreciate and value,” Rollow said.
The state is simply beholden to Homeland Security regulations, he said.
Vandenberg said that makes sense, especially since immigration oversight changed after Sept. 11, 2001. He just wants to encourage other naturalized citizens not to delay.
Rollow said state officials praise that message. Getting an enhanced license sooner than later is solid advice, he said.
“Plan ahead and come in with all your documents,” Rollow said, adding that it’s always best to make an appointment with the Secretary of State rather than waiting in line.
Vandenberg started the process Jan. 31 and received a call on Feb. 10 that his background check was completed.
He could come finish the application process for an enhanced driver’s license.
He went in on Feb. 14 and is now awaiting the license’s arrival in the mail.
A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, ranking Democratic member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said the senator has heard from Michiganders on this issue but wouldn’t say how many contacted his office.
Last month Peters and other U.S. senators and representatives wrote to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to encourage an ongoing awareness campaign about federal regulations that require citizens to have identification compliant with the Real ID Act of 2005 by Oct. 1 to board a flight or enter a federal building.
The lawmakers also suggested in their letter that contingency plans be created in case large numbers of airline passengers find themselves stranded without proper identification when the new regulations go into effect this fall.
Wolf notified the nation’s governors this week about a new practice being rolled out called “pre-submission” to help streamline the “Real ID Act” compliance process. Identity and lawful status documents can be securely submitted online in advance, prior to citizens’ appearance at a Secretary of State branch in Michigan or at other states’ motor vehicles departments.
Those eligible for an enhanced driver’s license in Michigan must be both a U.S. citizen and Michigan resident, plus have no current violations, suspensions, revocations or denials on their record that prevents them from legally driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.