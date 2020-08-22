PETOSKEY — School leaders in Petoskey ended nearly 70 years of Native American-themed sports imagery this month, a move some say took far too long.
The Petoskey School Board voted unanimously during an early August meeting to remove the final remaining Native American-themed logo from its sports imagery. The decision marked a happy occasion for many citizens of the nearby Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.
But some tribal parents and officials questioned why the move came 15 years after LTBB adopted a resolution publicly opposing Native American mascots and logos.
They say the Petoskey School Board should have heeded the 2005 resolution sooner, and gave too much weight to a small number of people who continued to support the use of the logo.
A long time coming
As the newest member of the school board (she was sworn-in to a vacant seat Thursday), Denise Petoskey said she’s thrilled the Petoskey Northmen no longer will use the profile of a Native American head as an official logo. She said such logos give a “false sense of who Natives are.”
“A lot of the people I meet comment that I don’t look Native,” said Petoskey, who is also a citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and the mom of a rising senior at Petoskey High School. “I can’t help but think it’s partly because they have an outdated concept of what a Native American looks like.”
Petoskey said Indigenous children tend to “grab onto any representation they can get.”
“When I was younger I liked it,” she said of the logo. “I liked that it reminded people that this is a Native place. But as I got older and researched more it seemed like a hollow gesture. How does it honor people that you don’t even teach about? It doesn’t honor the local Tribe, who asked for its removal 15 years ago.”
Petoskey said most sitting school board members were historically not supportive of removing the logo. She’s proud of her town for moving forward.
Many anticipated the change, including the local booster club, which opted to start using a block-style ‘P’ in place of the now-abandoned logo. The block ‘P’ is what adorns the center of Northmen Stadium, which opened in 2016.
Fred Harrington Jr., an LTBB tribal council member who advocated against the logo for years, called the board’s decision to finally remove it a “shallow victory”.
“All it should have taken was [them] realizing that it hurts our community ... seeing our resolution from the tribe,” Harrington said. “They should have done it right then.”
Harrington was also a sitting tribal council member in 2005, when the LTBB adopted a resolution condemning the “use of Indian likenesses or cultural items as mascots, logos, and nicknames by professional sports teams, universities, colleges and other schools”.
That same year, the American Psychological Association called for the “immediate retirement of all American Indian mascots, symbols, images and personalities by schools, colleges, universities, athletic teams and organizations”.
They cited decades of research into the damaging impacts of Native mascots — that they reinforce stereotypes for non-Indigenous students, and hurt the self-esteem of Indigenous kids.
“[Native children] look at [the logo] and think, ‘these people think of me as less than human beings,’” Harrington said.
“No great push to change”
Mary Ling, the current president of the Petoskey School Board (and a 17-year member), told the Record-Eagle that the board was unaware of the tribe’s resolution before 2017.
But Harrington said school officials, at least, knew about the resolution in 2005. He said he worked with Petoskey’s Title VI Indian Education Coordinator, Connie Marshall, to have it delivered to the athletic director.
Gary Hice, who served as the athletic director from 1984 to 2014, said he does remember hearing from Marshall (who passed away this month at age 78) in 2005.
But based on their conversation, Hice said he didn’t think he needed to pursue the issue further.
“At that time, there seemed to be a mix of opinion among the tribe members as to whether it was acceptable or not, that’s my recollection,” he said.
Harrington told the Record-Eagle it would have been “odd” for Marshall to say the logo was acceptable.
Hice said he does believe the imagery should have been removed earlier, and added that he could have done more to make the change happen himself.
“I‘m not trying to justify my actions, I will let others judge that,” he said. “There was no great push to change it among the people I had been talking to.”
Ling said the board took up the issue again in 2017 after receiving complaints from community members, and said that’s when they learned of the 2005 LTBB resolution. She said they formed an imagery committee that met with tribal officials and Elders, and were not given a clear verbal yes or no on the logo in the meeting, so they kept it (but discontinued some other spear-themed imagery).
“The feeling at that meeting was they still felt it was honorable,” Ling said.
Denise Petoskey points out that, by that time, the board knew about the resolution, which is Tribal Law — decided upon by elected officials that have the backing of 4,000 tribal citizens.
“They should have referred to that instead of a ‘feeling’ of a meeting,” she said.
According to Ling, the board’s 2020 meeting with tribal Elders and officials went differently.
“It was clear when we reconvened our imagery committee and went back to the tribal leaders, there was only one Native American present at the meeting that voiced that they still wanted to keep it,” Ling said. “So it changed. It was just the right time to do it.”
She also estimated that during the most recent round of input from the public, 80 to 85 percent of Indigenous people the board heard from wanted the logo gone.
A racist history
In an attempt to transform it from its origins as a racist caricature, the logo has been modified several times. Some have continued to support the logo because its current iteration, an early 1990s redesign of a previous version, was created in collaboration with local Indigenous people.
“That original image proves that it was never meant to honor anyone,” Petoskey said. “A redraw of it doesn’t change its intent. I think many tribal people in the past did what they could to make it less offensive.”
One tribal Elder in particular, Arlene Naganashe, was involved with the Northmen imagery redesign, and has vocally supported its continued use by the district.
The Petoskey News-Review reported that during the school board’s most recent imagery committee meeting, Naganashe said her “heart was breaking” at the thought of the logo’s removal, and was worried Indigenous people in the area would be forgotten. Several tribal officials, including LTBB Chairperson Regina Gasco-Bentley, expressed their utmost respect for Naganashe but ultimately disagreed.
Neither Naganashe nor Gasco-Bentley responded to requests for comment.
According to Harrington, Naganashe was terribly hurt by the ordeal. He contends that the school board sought her out specifically for input, bringing her to the imagery committee meetings in 2017 and 2020, because they knew she wanted the same thing they did.
“It’s a standard racist tactic, pit a respected Elder against the rest of the Tribe,” he said. “Every one of these battles across the entire country, the first thing the school board does is look for people to support their racist activities.”
Harrington said the existence of Indigenous people who aren’t bothered by the logo doesn’t negate the pain caused for those who are.
The right thing now
Denise Petoskey, who has been following the issue closely for years, didn’t expect the board to act as quickly as it did this summer.
“The first reading of the revised policy was only 3 weeks ago,” she said. “I think it helps that the superintendent was behind the change. I think that made all the difference.”
Superintendent Chris Parker, who started with the district last year, told the Record-Eagle he didn’t come into his job knowing a lot about the mascot issue or how it affected Indigenous kids, but that he “dug in and learned.”
“He busted out with some National Congress of American Indians info at the July meeting,” Petoskey said. “I was so impressed.”
Parker said he couldn’t speak to the school board’s actions before his arrival, but said the board had perceived a change in public sentiment around the logo in the past year. In particular, they started to receive phone calls and emails about it after the death of George Floyd, and subsequent national attention on racial justice, he said.
He gives board members credit for their recent engagement, and on the logo’s ultimate removal.
“The board did the right thing now,” Parker said. “My experience was that they took this seriously.”
But their work building diversity and inclusion for the district isn’t done, he said.
Harrington, a retired engineer, remarked that it often feels like nonnatives don’t think of Indigenous people in modern roles.
“They don’t understand what it’s taken us to get where we’re at,” he said. “But they wanna use us for good luck for their sports team.”
